Will the National Dialogue really cost R400m?

Ramaphosa recently announced that he refused to accept the R700 million budget for the dialogue.

By touting a lower figure than the amounts suggested by other stakeholders as the cost for the National Dialogue, President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to outsmart the ANC stalwarts, particularly Thabo Mbeki.

This is the view of former ANC and Cope MP Dennis Bloem, from the Activists and Citizens Forum.

Claims of political manoeuvring

He claims Ramaphosa is being misled by his rich business handlers to exclude others.

Ramaphosa, who said the state would spend R400 million on the dialogues, wanted to steal the limelight from other leaders so that he appeared as a champion of the process, he said.

The president announced recently he refused to accept the R700 million budget for the dialogue, saying he has dropped it to R400 million.

Motlanthe Foundation breaks ranks

Six foundations pulled out, protesting that it should be led by citizens and opposed the rush of the process by the state.

However, the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation is not among the dialogue boycotters.

In a statement, the foundation patron, Motlanthe, expressed support for the dialogue, saying he did not attend the first national convention at Unisa on Friday due to other commitments.

Accuracy of figures questioned

Political analyst Sandile Swana said the figures being bandied about could never be accurate unless a proper costing calculation is made, that takes into account the extent and enormity of the dialogue process.

Swana suggested there should be a cost audit and that the costs should be shared between the state and private sector.