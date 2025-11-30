Will the SACP’s decision to contest local government elections worsen matters for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal?

The ANC in KZN has found itself in a power-sharing arrangement with the DA and the IFP because of its poor electoral performance.

As local government elections draw closer, the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is working hard to rebuild its branches says ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) member Dickson Masemola.

His remarks come at a time with the ANC in the province faces an existential crisis after only gaining 17% of the total vote in the 2024 general elections.

The mother body has now reconfigured the provincial leadership introducing a Provincial Trask Team (PTT) to rebuild the party.

“The PTT together with the regions have put together branch task teams that is a political organisational process to reset the centrality and the actual relevance of our branches because some of them would have suffered departure…but that does not mean there are no people that do not love or like the ANC,” he told Newzroom Afrika.

Masemola said he was satisfied with the provinces report on their efforts to rebuild and renew branches.

“We are confident that the membership drive as comrades are actually giving us records is demonstrating how they are working,” he said.

SACP-ANC relationship

Masemola also spoke about the SACP’s decision to contest elections without the ANC.

He said this poses another challenge for the ANC but said he remains hopeful that the engagements the two parties have been having could yield some positive results.

The SACP and the ANC have a historic bond. This is the first time the SACP is not throwing its support behind the ANC in an election.

“On Monday in a special NEC we might receive a report because we believe very strongly that ourselves together with the SACP not withstanding what could be the contemporary areas of divergence it does not necessarily suggest that we are enemies,” he said.

The misfortunes of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal have been closely linked to the formation of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party) which was founded by ANC veteran and former president Jacob Zuma in 2023.

The party is now the official opposition in the KZN legislature with over 40% of the provincial vote in the last general elections.

Zuma’s campaign

On Saturday Zuma addressed young people at a cultural event in Mahlabathini urging them to vote for his party at the upcoming local government elections.

“We want to run our own nation, a nation where traditional leaders have a say on how government should work. When the time to vote comes do not be missed by people who will offer you money, they want you to vote for suffering,” he said.

