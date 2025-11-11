Wits SRC calls for the expulsion of student leader after sexual assault allegations

The reported SRC member has not responded to the allegations against them.

A student leader at Wits University is in trouble for allegedly sexually harassing a first-year student.

The Student Representative Council (SRC) on Tuesday demanded that the university expel the student accused of the crime, who they said served on the council.

“As the elected representative of the students, we refuse to be complicit in any act that undermines the safety, dignity, and justice of the student community.

They further called for the student to face “full legal consequences for their actions.”

The accused student has not responded to the allegations against them.

March

A student march held on campus on Monday evening drew hundreds of attendees, voicing their frustration at gender-based violence.

“The fight against Gender Based Violence is not negotiable; we will not rest until justice is served,” said the SRC.

Suspension

Wits University said the harassment, which they described as “gender-based harm”, had been reported to their Gender Equity Office.

“The complaint is being investigated in line with the University’s rules and policies. The alleged perpetrator has been put on precautionary suspension whilst the matter is being investigated.

“We encourage all students to abide by the University’s rules and allow the University’s process to take its course.

“Wits University condemns all forms of gender-based harm and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and socially just environment for all members of our community,” said the university.

EFF Youth Command speak out

The EFF Youth Command said the student was a member of their organisation and condemned the incident.

They backed calls for the student’s suspension and removal from the SRC.

Helpline for students

Meanwhile, Wits University said it has introduced a dedicated online reporting platform to ensure that all forms of harm are addressed promptly, fairly, and transparently.

“You can report an incident to GEO in-person or via this link: GEO Reporting Tool.

“Emergency telephonic counselling can be accessed via the Wits Students’ Crisis Line on 0800 111 331. This line is available to all Wits students 24/7/365. The Wits Student Crisis App is also available for students who prefer live chat or text counselling, or contact CCDU for assistance.”

