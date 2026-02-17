‘I am going nowhere’: Zamani Saul vows to defend ANC unity in Northern Cape

The provincial premier told ANC members there would be no leadership change before the next elections.

ANC Northern Cape provincial chair and premier Zamani Saul has vowed to ensure the unity of the ANC in the province is protected and called on all members to isolate any individual who tries to divide the party.

Saul, who was addressing the ANC provincial lekgotla at Boontjieskraal on Friday, said he is going nowhere because his mandate is clear – to ensure the unity and growth of the ANC and to deliver a local government elections victory to the party.

‘I am going nowhere’

“There is no conference that is coming in the Northern Cape, I am going nowhere. I need to make that very clear.

“I was elected last year by the conference to take this province to the local government elections and thereafter to the 2029 elections.

“I will be here doing that task,” Saul said to applause.

He also told the lekgotla that the unity of the ANC should be protected and defended by all means possible.

“Now more than ever, we must close ranks, strengthen branches and remain disciplined in our mission to serve our people.

“Unity is non negotiable, it is sacrosanct, it is our strength and our victory,” Saul said.

Redeployment speculation grows

Saul’s statement was a clear message to his opponents in the ANC who are lobbying for his ouster as he is currently serving a third term.

They are hoping he departs before the upcoming local government elections, or during the 2027 ANC national conference, after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula hinted that Saul should be redeployed to the national executive committee and, possibly, the Cabinet because of his long service and commendable work in the Northern Cape.

Some ANC members point to the fact that the ANC in the province and nationally has lost its majority, which forced the party in both to enter into coalition with other parties, as a reason for Saul to be redeployed.

However Saul, one of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s close allies, commands large support in the province.

His statement appeared to emphasise the fact that he cannot be removed or recalled while his mandate of uniting the party and restoring the ANC majority in the province is yet to be fulfilled.

Saul is serving a third term as provincial chair and he is confident of completing it in 2029. He is the third ANC provincial chair, after John Block and Manne Dipico, who was the first premier of the province.

Previously, senior political analyst, Prof André Duvenhage from North-West University said Saul enjoyed respect, not only because of being a confidante to Ramaphosa and part of his inner circle, but also because he led a relatively stable province.

Saul was responsible for bringing political stability to the Northern Cape since he defeated president Jacob Zuma’s former radical economic transformation faction.

