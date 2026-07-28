Zuma dissolves Task Team, installs Strategic Presidential Team as MK party’s top authority

This comes after Zuma last week moved to place the MK party's finances under his personal control.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma has announced the dissolution of its Presidential Task Team and the creation of a new Strategic Presidential Team (SPT), which will serve as the organisation’s highest decision‑making body.

This comes after Zuma last week placed the MK party’s finances under his personal control, stripping all officials of their bank account signing authority with immediate effect.

MK party finances

A letter dated 23 July, circulated to national, provincial, and regional party structures, confirmed that the revocation applies to every official regardless of rank, including the treasurer-general and secretary-general.

The development came amid mounting internal tensions over the alleged misappropriation of party funds.

In the letter, Zuma, who recently expelled his daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla from the party, stated that he was acting in his capacity as party president and accounting officer, according to the Mail & Guardian.

He described the temporary suspension as necessary to restore financial governance, accountability and orderly administration across all structures.

Dissolution

On Monday, 28 July 2026, the party confirmed that it made further changes, announcing the dissolution of its Presidential Task Team

Party spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu confirmed the restructuring.

“The Strategic Presidential Team is constituted as the highest decision‑making and strategic leadership body of the organisation, vested with overarching authority to provide leadership, strategic direction, organisational coordination and oversight.”

Consolidation

According to Mahlangu, the decision is aimed at consolidating authority and ensuring effective execution of party programmes.

“This decision is intended to consolidate strategic authority, eliminate fragmentation in decision‑making and ensure disciplined, unified and effective execution of Party resolutions and programmes,” he said.

With immediate effect, all powers and responsibilities previously held by the Presidential Task Team have been transferred to the SPT.

“The Strategic Presidential Team shall exercise supreme strategic leadership and decision‑making authority on behalf of the organisation,” Mahlangu explained

SPT role

Mahlangu explained that the SPT will oversee administration, finances, electoral strategy, and organisational cohesion.

It is also mandated to provide long‑term strategic planning, direct and monitor implementation of party policies, and strengthen coordination across all structures.

“The Strategic Presidential Team and the National Officials shall work together to ensure strategic coherence, organisational effectiveness, accountability and the successful implementation of the Party’s programmes and electoral strategy,” Mahlangu added.

Zuma endorsement

Zuma has endorsed the new structure, expressing confidence in its ability to strengthen leadership capacity and deliver on the party’s constitutional mandate.

Mahlangu reiterated the call for unity.

“We urge all leaders, Members of Parliament, public representatives, members and organisational structures to fully support and implement this decision, and to work collectively in advancing the unity, strength and electoral success of the organisation.”

The announcement marks a significant shift in the MK party’s leadership framework, with the Strategic Presidential Team assuming full authority over governance, administration, and electoral mobilisation.