Zuma and MK party to welcome new members in Gqeberha

The MK party will be welcoming new members in Gqeberha.

The party said its leader, former president Jacob Zuma, will welcome the new members on Wednesday.

“The uMkhonto weSizwe party invites all members of the media to the Raymond Mhlaba Sports Centre in Motherwell, Gqeberha, where President H.E. Jacob Zuma will welcome new members.”

Party shuffle

Earlier this month, the party removed two members from key positions within the organisation.

The MK party replaced its chief whip in parliament and its treasurer-general.

Former chair Colleen Makhubele was relieved of her duties and was replaced in an interim capacity by the party’s National Council of Provinces whip, Mmabatho Mokoena-Zondi.

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe is now the MK party’s new treasurer-general, replacing Mpiyakhe Limba.

High turnover

The party said the changes were made “in the best interests of strengthening the movement and advancing its political mandate”

These shuffles follow a period of high turnover and internal instability since the party’s surge in the 2024 national elections.

In mid-2025, former secretary-general Floyd Shivambu was summarily expelled from the MK party after leadership concluded he had placed himself outside the party’s ideological line. Shivambu has since publicly criticised the MK Party, describing it as a “family stokvel”.

MK party success

Last week, former president Thabo Mbeki stirred debate, claiming that the apartheid government’s national security management system (NSMS) was “activated” to deliver Zuma’s MK party’s electoral success to the detriment of the ANC.

Zuma’s party has seen phenomenal success through “personality politics”.

According to a 2024 poll conducted on behalf of The Brenthurst Foundation, the MK party is the third-largest party in the country, with 15% behind the ANC at 39% and the DA at 27%.

It became the largest party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) with 45% of the vote.

ANC drops

Mbeki alleged that elements of this disbanded apartheid-era NSMS were “activated” to influence the success of the MK party in the 2024 elections, raising concerns about the potential persistence of old security networks.

“You have a new organisation, called the MK party, that suddenly gets this huge support in KZN, and Gauteng a bit, Mpumalanga a bit. Why?” Mbeki asked.

“Suddenly, the ANC drops. Why has this population suddenly decided to abandon the ANC? The activation of the NSMS, which produced that result, was because that machinery had never been dismantled.”

Mbeki claimed the same machinery used to produce that result had not been dismantled.

