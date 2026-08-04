Zuma shuffles MK party top leadership and elevates son Duduzane to deputy president

MK party has removed national chair Nhleko and first deputy president Hlophe with immediate effect in sweeping leadership changes.

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK party) president Jacob Zuma has again reshuffled the party’s leadership, removing national chair Nkosinathi Nhleko and deputy president Dr John Hlophe from top posts and elevating his son Duduzane Zuma.

The party announced sweeping changes to its top posts, including the removal of MK party’s national chairperson, first deputy president and deputy secretary-general and their replacements.

Phakathi replaces Nhleko as Duduzane takes deputy role

Zuma relieved Nhleko of his responsibilities as national chairperson with immediate effect, replacing him with Reverend Mxolisi Phakathi.

“President Zuma expresses his sincere appreciation to Mr Nkosinathi Nhleko for his dedication, commitment and service to the party during his tenure. The president thanks him for his contribution to building the organisation and wishes him well in his future endeavours,” MK party national spokesperson Sifiso Mahlangu said in a media briefing on Tuesday evening.

Zuma also relieved Hlophe of his post as first deputy president with immediate effect and replaced him with his son Duduzane.

In June, Duduzane’s twin sister Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was expelled from the party for conduct inconsistent with its constitution.

Tony Yengeni was appointed as the second deputy president.

Hlophe remains parliamentary leader in National Assembly

The party, however, confirmed that Hlophe will remain as its parliamentary leader in the National Assembly.

“President Zuma extends his sincere gratitude to Dr Hlophe for his leadership, dedication and invaluable contribution to the growth and strengthening of the MK party and wishes him well in his continued service to the organisation,” Mahlangu said.

Nomsa Dlamini was removed as deputy secretary-general and replaced by Lindiwe Mtshali.

MK party further announced Willis Mchunu’s appointment as part of the presidency collective of the party, while he continues to serve as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial leader.

Mahlangu said Mchunu will play a pivotal role in providing strategic advice, organisational guidance and support on matters requiring presidential oversight and coordination.

Zuma also announced the dissolution of the strategic presidential team with immediate effect.

“Any commitments, contracts, obligations or financial liabilities entered into by members of the dissolved strategic presidential team shall not be the responsibility of the MK party. The party will not assume responsibility for any debts or financial obligations incurred without the party’s duly authorised approval,” the spokesperson said.

MK party Presidential Task Team reinstated

He added that the Presidential Task Team (PTT) has been reinstated with immediate effect and will resume its responsibilities.

The party has appointed Zandile Hlophe and Sibonelo Maphumulo (members of the PTT) as its authorised representatives and signatories with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC).

They are authorised to attend to all statutory and electoral matters requiring the party’s representation before the IEC.

In terms of the MK party’s finances, Zuma directed that secretary‑general Sibonelo Nomvalo and treasurer‑general Brian Molefe shall return to work and resume their full responsibilities.

Zuma places finances under personal control then lifts moratorium

This comes after Zuma placed the party’s finances under his personal control, stripping all officials of their bank account signing authority with immediate effect.

“Accordingly, the moratorium previously imposed on matters relating to the party’s finances, the secretariat and communications is hereby lifted with immediate effect. All constitutional and administrative functions of these offices shall resume without delay,” Mahlangu said.

“The president further confirms that he shall exercise political oversight over the organisation, including oversight over the party’s finances, the secretariat and all key organisational functions.”

The spokesperson added that Zuma will have the authority required to give strategic direction, ensure accountability and oversee the effective functioning of all MK party structures and departments.

“The president calls upon all members, leaders and structures of the MK party to unite behind these decisions and continue working together to build a disciplined, united and effective organisation in the service of the people of South Africa,” Mahlangu said.