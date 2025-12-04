Zuma’s daughter enters ANC Johannesburg leadership race

Thuthukile Zuma is vying for ANC deputy chair in Johannesburg as delegates elect new regional leaders.

The daughter of former president Jacob Zuma, Thuthukile Zuma, is among several ANC members contesting for positions in the party’s leadership in Johannesburg.

Over 300 delegates are gathered at CedarWoods Hotel in the north of Johannesburg, where they will elect new regional leaders to serve for the next three years.

The Citizen spoke to ANC MPL Matshidiso Mfikoe, who confirmed that Thuthukile will contest for the deputy chairperson position.

Zuma gains backing for ANC deputy chair

“We agreed as a team that we would rally around one person and that is Thuthukile Zuma,” she said.

Mfikoe was initially running for the same position on the slate of the outgoing chairperson of the ANC, Dada Morero.

She said the slate that they had now agreed on comprises both old and young people. She said this was an indication of the older generation in the ANC handing over to the young ones.

ALSO READ: Lesufi says ANC must deal with illegal immigration crisis before it’s too late

“This is time to hand over to the young ones; we are there with the institutional knowledge to show them how government is run and we are there to play a supporting role,” she said.

Mfikoe described Thuthukile as an astute politician who is very talented.

“She will be able to support the chair in achieving what we all want to see and that is a strong ANC in the region and an ANC that is in touch with our communities,” she said.

Bribery and vote buying allegations

Mfikoe said she had noted the allegations of bribery and vote buying in the conference. She described it as a culture that is anti-ANC.

“We are navigating into a different ANC and a different era of our time and this is an era that is a bit foreign for me.

“When I grew up in the ANC, there was no use of money or resources to influence the outcome of a conference.

ALSO READ: ANC sued for R20m over unpaid bills

“There is a commission that will discuss money for the buying of votes, so we hope that commission comes back with some kind of direction,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sasabona Manganye, the outgoing secretary of the region, confirmed that the nominations process has already taken place. He said voting would take place tonight.

Nominations

“It must never be about us as individuals wanting to be retained, but it must be about the ANC. Are we equal to the task to be retained?” he said.

Manganye is believed to be aligned to the faction that is contesting Morero. This faction is being led by the MMC of finance in the City of Johannesburg, Loyiso Masuku.