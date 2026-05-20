MK party suspends former MP’s membership with immediate effect

Ndhlela was suspended for 'serious' allegations.

A day after former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party removed Nhlamulo Ndhlela as spokesperson and member of parliament (MP), the party has suspended his membership with immediate effect.

The MK party’s national chairperson, Nkosinathi Nhleko, confirmed the suspension in a letter addressed to Ndhlela on Tuesday.

“This letter serves to formally inform you that President Jacob Zuma has today taken the decision to suspend your membership of the party with immediate effect, pending the outcome of an investigation,” read the letter.

New spokesperson

Ndhlela was replaced with immediate effect by former Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu.

Mahlangu, an academic and former news editor, is expected to bring stability and credibility to the MK party’s messaging as it navigates internal tensions and external scrutiny.

Allegations

Nhleko said Ndhlela was suspended for “serious” allegations.

“This relates to misconduct, sowing division within the organisation, and conduct that has brought the party into disrepute.

“Mr Ndhlela has been instructed to immediately return and surrender all party property, materials, account details, passwords, access credentials, documents, devices, and any other information or resources belonging to or associated with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party,” Nhleko said.

The MK party confirmed that Ndhlela was also notified that the letter had been forwarded to the Chief Whip, Mmabatho Mokoena Zondi, notifying her of the suspension.

“The suspension shall remain in effect until the investigation has been concluded and a final determination has been made. The MK Party remains committed to organisational discipline, unity, accountability, and the protection of the integrity of the movement,” said Nhleko.

Shake-up

The dramatic shake‑up comes just days after Ndhlela read out a controversial statement that triggered his removal.

At the weekend, Ndhlela delivered a statement suggesting that the newly formed MK Institute would assume full control over the party’s leadership structures.

The announcement, read in the presence of senior officials, implied that the institute would “assume full responsibility for the political management and administration of the organisation” and that “all leadership structures of the party are now being subjected to and report to the institute.”

MK Institute

The MK Institute, announced on Saturday, was introduced as a body led by deputy president Mandlakayise Hlophe and senior figures, including Ndhlela, General Manana, Oupa Mathebula, Khanyisile Litchfield-Tshabalala and Lindelani Mbambo.

It was described as a structure to oversee governance frameworks, leadership structures and ideological education, while benchmarking global models and African schools of thought.