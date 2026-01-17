Presidency confirms Ramaphosa’s instruction to Motshekhga that Iran exit naval drills

South Africa merely gave permisison for the country's waters to be used.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office says that, though “Will for Peace 2026” naval drills in False Bay, in the Western Cape, were facilitated and led by China, the president had given an instruction to Defence Minister Angie Motshekga to ensure Iran withdraws from the week‑long exercises.

The presence of three Iranian warships off False Bay has drawn international attention to South Africa, particularly from the United States (USA).

What happened?

A government source confirmed that Iran had been asked to withdraw from the drills, only for the SANDF to later post a now-deleted Facebook statement saying the Iranian corvette Naghdi participated in the sea-phase exercise.

On Friday, Motshekga said she had relayed Ramaphosa’s instructions regarding the military exercises in False Bay and had appointed a board of inquiry to determine whether they were ignored.

“The Minister of Defence, Hon. Angie Motshekga, would like to place it on record that the instruction was clearly communicated to all parties concerned, agreed upon and to be implemented and adhered to as such,” the Defence Ministry said.

China invitation

Magwenya told The Citizen that invitations to the participating BRICS countries were handled by China.

“It is important to first note that these navy drills were facilitated and led by China, not South Africa. The invitations to participating BRICS countries were managed by China. South Africa agreed to participate and to the use of its waters.”

‘Matter of fact’

Magwenya reiterated the SANDF statement clarifying the serious matter.

“The Minister of Defence issued a statement clarifying her position. Hence, she has instituted a board of inquiry. The instruction from the President and the subsequent discussions that followed and the agreement with all concerned parties was that Iran was no longer going to participate in the drills.

Magwenya said the board of inquiry will, therefore, look at what transpired from the time the instruction was given by Ramaphosa via Motshekga to the time the exercise started.

“ Saying China led the drills, is not passing any blame on them, it’s a statement of fact.”

The navy drill was due to end on Friday.

US Embassy slams SA

The US Embassy in South Africa also slammed Pretoria for supporting Iran while it cracks down on anti-government protesters by allowing Iranian warships into South African waters for the naval exercises, which also included Russia and China.

The embassy said it is particularly “unconscionable” that South Africa welcomed Iranian security forces as they were “shooting, jailing and torturing” Iranian citizens engaging in peaceful political activity, for which South Africans fought so hard to gain for themselves.

