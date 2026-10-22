Pretoria police battle poor conditions and lack of resources

Parliamentary police portfolio committee chair Cameron and DA candidate Brink visited four Pretoria police stations on an oversight visit.

An oversight visit to various police stations in Pretoria revealed the shocking circumstances detectives and officers have to endure while trying to combat crime.

On Tuesday, parliamentary police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron and DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink visited Olievenhoutbosch, Pretoria West, Akasia and Lyttelton police stations, where they saw how basic resource and infrastructure failures undermined policing and left the public paying the price.

Basic resource and infrastructure failures undermined policing

“Thirty detectives share one computer at Olievenhoutbosch.

“Just three chairs for those 30 detectives – one for every 10 investigators,” said Cameron.

“There are two complaint response vehicles when four are required at Lyttelton,” he added.

“At Olievenhoutbosch, police use their own phones for investigations and a trailer still serves as office space.

“At Pretoria West, cramped facilities and inadequate equipment hamper detectives, while the facility lacks proper space and privacy,” said Cameron.

Lyttelton police station special and unique

However, he said they found something special and unique at Lyttelton police station.

“I virtually never experienced such optimism among members against such great odds.

“They really are inspiring,” said Cameron. He added that at Akasia, the facility has no electricity, no waiting area and no separate private counselling room.

“People reporting violence and abuse should not face these conditions when seeking help,” said the committee chair.

Cameron added at Lyttelton, the loss of detention facilities meant detainees must be transported to other stations, pulling already scarce vehicles away from local policing.

Loss of detention facilities

“We met dedicated police working under unacceptable conditions,” he said.

“Supporting them means giving them the tools to do their jobs, not expecting personal sacrifice to compensate indefinitely for management failures.

“SA Police Service (Saps) management must account for these conditions and provide funded solutions with clear deadlines.

“Communities need police who can respond when called and investigate when crimes are reported. These are basic requirements, not unreasonable demands.”

University of Limpopo professor Witness Maluleke said apart from the other serious failures experienced by Saps, limited resources and infrastructure to offer adequate and tailored policing to the law-abiding citizens remain never-ending challenges.

Miscarriages of justice

“We have manpower but chairs, computers, vehicles and office space are limited, largely compromising their investigative mandates,” said Maluleke.

“Victims are subjected to humiliation while reporting crime, and their privacy and dignity are ignored.”

Maluleke said this often results in miscarriages of justice.

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said conditions such as these were unacceptable.

She said Saps management must urgently investigate the circumstances and ensure adequate measures were in place to allow police officials to properly execute their duties.