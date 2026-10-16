Pretoria raises alarm as Red Sea attacks threaten Saudi Arabia, holy sites and global trade

The attacks have heavily impacted the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, targeted Saudi Arabia, and threatened sacred sites near Mecca and Medina

South Africa has expressed “serious concern” over the renewed escalation of attacks in and around the Red Sea, including the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait, warning that continued violence risks deepening instability in an already volatile region.

The attacks have heavily impacted the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, targeted Saudi Arabia, and threatened sacred places of worship and religious sites near Mecca and Medina

Attacks

Iran-backed Houthi forces seized 150 km of Yemen’s western coastline and key positions overlooking the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, triggering a Saudi-backed government counteroffensive named Operation Dawn of Yemen.

This intense fighting has displaced over 184,000 people, killed hundreds, and prompted Turkey and Pakistan to deploy military forces to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence pact while critically endangering global shipping lanes.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said it was particularly concerned by attacks affecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and developments linked to the long-running conflict in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia

Pretoria said any actions that undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Saudi Arabia and neighbouring states were cause for concern and risk further destabilising the region.

“The Government of the Republic of South Africa notes with serious concern the renewed escalation of attacks in the Red Sea region, particularly in and around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including the attacks on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as well as in the context of the protracted conflict in Yemen.

Condemnation

The government also issued a firm condemnation of attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, extending condolences to the families of those killed and injured in the violence.

“South Africa condemns any attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure in accordance with established principles of international law and wishes to convey its condolences for the loss of lives and serious injuries caused in these attacks.”

Appeal

Pretoria urged all parties involved in the conflict to avoid actions that could further inflame tensions.

“South Africa urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that could further escalate regional instability.”

The government reiterated its support for a negotiated settlement in Yemen, backing the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy’s position that the country’s humanitarian crisis can be resolved only through dialogue and an inclusive political process.

“South Africa concurs with the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen that the suffering of the Yemeni people can only be addressed sustainably through negotiations between the parties and an inclusive political process under UN auspices.”

Political process

It further called for launching a comprehensive political process to bring the conflict to a lasting end.

Beyond the immediate security concerns, South Africa stressed the importance of protecting key international shipping routes through the Red Sea and neighbouring waterways.

The government reaffirmed the need to safeguard navigational rights, freedom of movement for commercial vessels and the safety of seafarers travelling through the Red Sea and the strategically important Bab el-Mandeb and Hormuz straits.

Concern

Pretoria also expressed deep concern over reported attacks on places of worship and religious sites, including areas linked to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina.

“Such sites hold profound significance for millions of Muslims worldwide and must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the statement said.

Resolving conflicts

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola said South Africa remained committed to resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy rather than military escalation.

“South Africa’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflicts through inclusive dialogue, diplomacy and respect of international law remains unwavering.”

Peace

Lamola said lasting peace in Yemen and stability across the Red Sea region were critical not only for the Middle East but for global trade and Africa’s economic development.

“The Minister emphasised that sustainable peace in Yemen and stability in the Red Sea region remain essential for regional prosperity, international trade and the advancement of Africa’s development agenda.”

South Africa renewed its call for restraint and constructive engagement, urging all parties to pursue a peaceful, lasting resolution through diplomacy rather than confrontation.