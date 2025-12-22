Protecting pets from firework fears this festive season

Larissa Soutter-Mckenzie said that for a pet, hearing fireworks is akin to standing in a small metal room while thousands of objects crash.

Fireworks are, without a doubt, one of the most frightening parts of the festive season for animals.

With their heightened senses, explosions are overwhelming for them.

Anxiety, frustration, and mental and physical health are at risk for pets during a night of extreme loudness.

Pet sitter and animal lover Larissa Soutter-Mckenzie said that for a pet, hearing fireworks is akin to standing in a small metal room while thousands of objects crash into the walls at once.

Creating a calm environment

Pets who feel settled in their environment cope better, she said. When they already feel anxious, the reaction is far more severe.

Prepare early and act normal for the night ahead, she said.

“As long as you are normal, your pet will behave normally.”

Fussing over them teaches them to panic. To help them cope, bring pets inside well before fireworks begin.

Close the curtains, leave the lights on and play music or the television at a comfortable volume.

Avoid silent rooms because silence makes the fireworks louder. Distraction works wonders. Soutter-Mckenzie has played fetch with nervous dogs during fireworks and said they often do not realise what is happening outside.

Cooking shows and wildlife programmes have also helped distract pets. Creating a safe space comes with its own prerequisites.

“Bathrooms are not ideal because they echo and have glass and chemicals,” she said.

“A safe space should not include anything that an animal can injure itself on. I have even seen a large dog try to jump through a window in panic. Owners must think ahead about possible escape points.”

ALSO READ: Animal shelters desperate for donations to stay afloat

Medication only under supervision

Some people think sedatives may be a help. However, only ever administer these under a veterinarian’s supervision.

Soutter-Mckenzie says cats rarely receive sedatives because of choking risks linked to their anatomy.

Dogs may receive mild medication only in severe cases and only under veterinary supervision.

Planning ahead to prevent abandonment

Animal shelters often see an increase in abandoned pets during the holidays.

Some are surrendered as unwanted gifts, while others are simply left behind with little food or care, while families party on the beach. Others try to escape – and some do during New Year’s Eve festivities.

“Many cases come down to poor planning and the assumption that someone will check in or look out for your pet if you are not around,” Soutter-Mckenzie said.

If proper care cannot be arranged, travel plans should be reconsidered or festivities, for that matter, she said.

“Pets are not seasonal accessories,” Soutter-Mckenzie said. “If you cannot arrange responsible care, rethink the holiday.”

NOW READ: The festive season is dangerous for pets. Here’s how to keep them safe