Numsa strike: Seifsa reaches ‘landmark’ wage deal with employers

A wage increase agreement has reportedly been reached to end the three-week nationwide strike in the engineering sector.

The Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of South Africa (Seifsa) on Thursday said it had reached a “landmark” wage agreement with employers to end the strike, eNCA reported.

The employers’ association did not reveal to the news channel the details surrounding the deal, but the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) was expected to brief the media later on Thursday.

Numsa members have been protesting since 5 October after reaching a impasse with employers’ associations.

Seifsa tabled a final 6% wage offer but this was rejected by Numsa because it was based on minimums, and not on the actual rates of pay.

The metalworkers’ union on Wednesday held a special meeting of its national executive committee (NEC) to deliberate on the 6% wage offer. The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Wednesday morning also mediated between parties in an attempt to assist with resolving the strike.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola on Thursday said the union would hold a press conference to unpack the decision of the special NEC meeting on whether to accept employers’ wage offer.

“The SNEC [special NEC] deliberated on the final offer which was made by Seifsa which is a 6% wage increase based on the minimum rate of pay.

“We will outline what the final decision is on the offer and on the future of the strike at the press conference,” Hlubi-Majola said in a press alert.

The briefing will be held at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Ekurhuleni at 4pm.

