WATCH: This is why e-hailing drivers marched to Parliament

Nica

For the better part of Friday, Bolt, Uber and DiDi drivers made their way to Parliament, seeking an increase in driver financial compensation and a reduction in commission taken by the e-hailing platforms, among other disputes.

A memorandum was handed over to labour and transport representatives, with drivers warning that should their grievances not be addressed within seven days, more protest action would follow.

They are demanding the following:

A surge in prices for driver’s earnings after the 13% commission fee deduction.

A R1 per minute waiting penalty fee to be added to driver earnings.

That a trip request within a 3km radius be exempt from a dispatch fee.

That R2 per kilometre be added to the total driving fare, including the 13% fee deduction on trip requests outside a 3km radius.

Letting go of the “Go” option concept, which driver’s said was “purely slavery”.

To be included in important discussions and decisions.

Disgruntled e-hailing taxi drivers are pleading with the national government and the public to help them in a dispute with the apps they drive for. Drivers with Uber, Bolt, Didi, and InDriver are protesting outside parliament.



These are their demands.#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/RX1y5v5TrB— Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) November 12, 2021

While reading out their demands, one driver said a 13% commission fee is more than the e-hailing platforms deserve.

“The drivers do all the hard work. You do not deserve more than 13%.”

They also said a R10 per kilometre minimum fare “is not too much to ask.”

Another driver told eNCA that rising petrol costs were a constant problem for drivers, and severely affected the amount of money they ended up earning.

He said Uber, for example, had not raised prices in five years, while costs such as food, insurance and car services had gone up due to increasing petrol costs.

He accused Uber “taking advantage” of drivers, and called for them to reduce their commission percentage to 13% or 15%, while also putting in a minimum-fare charge.

Drivers also want the City of Cape Town to “stop impounding drivers”.

One driver told EWN that Uber dropped fare prices without any consultation with drivers last week, and currently takes 25% commission. Bolt reportedly takes up to 35% commission.

E-hailng services’ operation were also hamstrung during hard lockdown last year.

Compiled by Nica Richards