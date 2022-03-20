Anti-xenophobic group wants court to overturn Human Rights Day march prohibition

Kgomotso Phooko

An anti-xenophobic group due to embark on a march on Monday that were reportedly prohibited by the Johannesburg Metro Police Department want to take the matter to court.

Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia were reportedly prohibited so as not to cause any disruption on Human Rights Day, which is being celebrated on Monday.

The group had since last month palanned to walk through the streets of Hillbrow to raise awareness of attacks on immigrants. They also wanted to hand a memorandum to Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s office.

The newly formed group said they have taken the prohibition to court to have it overturned.

The group was formed in response to the recent attacks on foreign nationals, in contrast to Operation Dudula, which in Zulu means “to drive/ push back” or “to beat back”.

In a media briefing on Sunday, a member of Kopanang Africa said they will not be silenced by the ‘minority’, referring to people who are in support of xenophobia, and that they cannot allow people filled with hate to set a divisive agenda.

The group said they have submitted an application to the High Court, and expect it to be finalised by Tuesday morning.

“We have large amount of support, over 30 organisation that have endorsed our campaign, and we are hoping to bring other sectors like churches. We need to a very strong message not only to Operation Dudula and police but to the politicians of the country that this is not acceptable,” said the member.

He say there is no case or rational logic for the court not to overturn the prohibition.

Their march is now moved to next Saturday, to protect the people who will be joining from being arrested by the police.

Operation Dudula continue to ‘clean’ communities

Opretation Dudula was supposed to hold a meeting earlier on Sunday in Soweto to update members about the success of the operation.

The group is known for their controversial protests against foreign nationals.

In February, they marched through the streets of Diepkloof singing anti-foreigner songs as they amplified calls for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Newzroom Afrika reported that the group said they will continue with their operation despite the criticism.

Instead of holding the meeting, however, the group instead headed to an alleged known drug den in Dobsonville.

The group descended on a house is alleged to be selling drugs and were are demanding police to search it

“We not saying they should search the whole house, we just want to satisfy the community that whatever is a problem will be confronted whether people like it or not,” one of Operation Dudula’s leaders, Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini, told Newzroom Afrika.

Additional reporting by GroundUp.