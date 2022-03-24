WATCH: JMPD on high alert after violent Finetown protest near Lenasia

Faizel Patel

After a night of volatile protest action, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is currently monitoring the situation in Finetown near Lenasia South.

Finetown residents on Wednesday night blocked off K43 highway with rocks and burning tyres near and also the intersection between Golden Highway between Patrice and Provincial Road and the Grasmere toll road.

There were also blockades between the N1 and K43.

Residents were protesting over an electricity outage after an earlier operation by Eskom where they disconnected the electricity in the area due to nonpayment and illegal connections.

While Golden Highway and Provincial Road four-way intersection was open to traffic on Thursday morning, the road is littered with debris and the remains of a torched bakkie.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said motorists must exercise caution when using the intersection.

“We had received reports that passing vehicles on the Golden Highway, Provincial Road, K43 and the N1 were being stoned. Two trucks were torched, one on the N1 South at Grasmere and another at Provincial Road and K43, but they were later extinguished by firefighters.”

“The situation in the area is quiet at the moment and all roads affected by the protests and these include the Golden Highway, Provincial Road, K43 and N1 have been reopened. Officers will remain on high alert and flareups in the area,” Fihla said.

Meanwhile, traffic is also expected to be affected in Sandton ahead of the South African Investment Conference which starts on Thursday.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) spokesperson Lt Col Robert Netshiunda advised residents of Sandton and surrounding suburbs that there will be limited access in areas around the Sandton Convention Centre between Wednesday evening and Thursday night.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes as there would be temporary road closures affecting the following streets: West Street, Maude Street, 5th Street and Alice Lane. Only people with valid accreditation will be allowed to enter the restricted areas in and around the conference venue.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially open the fourth South African Investment Conference (SAIC) on Thursday.

