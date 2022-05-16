Nehawu protests at Unisa over axing of shop stewards

Marizka Coetzer

All roads leading to the University of South Africa (Unisa) were blocked with rocks and burning tyres on Monday as National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) entered the fourth week of protests.

The union is accusing the university of failing to follow the correct procedures before terminating employment contracts, and of mismanagement.

Nehawu chair Ivan Ramogale said union members would continue to protest until their demands were met. These included a salary increase of 10% across the board, the immediate payment of all Unisa Centre short learning bonuses and Sunday payments for security personnel.

Ramogale said they were also calling for the reinstatement of all shop stewards who were allegedly unlawfully suspended for an action against the vice-chancellor, whom they accused of mismanagement.

“The union is also aggrieved by the management’s disregard of the law when suspending union leaders who have now been dismissed without a disciplinary hearing,” he said.

Pieter Wagener recently bought a house close to Unisa.

“We wanted to go to the house on Friday, but couldn’t access it from either side,” he said. Wagener said there were rocks all over the road blocking the streets. “I had to find another way to my house and dodge therocks,” he said.

Vivienne Gunning owns Mucklenuk Manor B&B guesthouse opposite the park where union members have been protesting for more than three weeks.

“The occupation has gone from 70% for January, February and March to less than 20% with cancellations daily,” she said. Gunning said street poles were run over and trees cut down during the protest.

“I am fed up. Just as I started recovering from all the Covid cancellations, this happens,” she said. Unisa Eastern Cape Regional student representative council chair Abuyile Lusaseni said the protest affected students most.

“Examinations are under way, while you have students who failed to submit their assignments due to the strike,” he said.

1/5 NEHAWU members protest after shop stewards were fired near the UNISA main Campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, 16 May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles 2/5 NEHAWU members protest after shop stewards were fired near the UNISA main Campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, 16 May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles 3/5 NEHAWU members protest after shop stewards were fired near the UNISA main Campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, 16 May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles 4/5 NEHAWU members protest after shop stewards were fired near the UNISA main Campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, 16 May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles 5/5 NEHAWU members protest after shop stewards were fired near the UNISA main Campus in Sunnyside, Pretoria, 16 May 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Lusaseni said the majority of Eastern Cape students relied on campuses to access Wi-Fi and the library to prepare for the exams, which were now closed. He added it was still unclear whether applications were currently open or closed.

“Graduation ceremonies have been postponed without even considering what students and their families had planned in terms of accommodation and transport bookings, which they had to cancel at the last minute,” he added.

Lusaseni said students did not study in the first semester because the strike has been ongoing since February.

Unisa spokesperson Tommy Huma said there were no new statements from the university.