EFF protest: Red berets warn Ramaphosa and Lonmin to pay Marikana workers

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) warned President Cyril Ramaphosa, the government and Sibanye Stillwater Mines to pay the Marikana workers.

If they fail to comply before the end of June 2022, the EFF will announce a plan of action ahead of the 10th Anniversary of the Marikana Massacre in August.

The red berets said they will be joining the Marikana workers on Thursday in their picket outside the Johannesburg High Court where they will be attending the civil case for damages against Ramaphosa in his personal capacity, and Sibanye.

“With 10 years after the Marikana massacre, the victims of the Massacre have still not been fully compensated by the South African government, which is led by the same bloodthirsty Ramaphosa who called the workers criminals for embarking on a wage strike and lobbied government Ministers to murder them.”

“Moreover, some of the victims have passed away while still waiting for compensation. As such, the EFF will also be adding its voice to say enough is enough, and that the victims and the widows must be paid now by Ramaphosa and his capitalist friends in Sibanye,” the party said.

The case was postponed last year when it emerged that then presiding officer Judge Colin Lamont held shares worth about R225,000 in Sibanye-Stillwater which he had bought at Sibanye, formerly known as Lonmin.

The EFF said some of the relief sought in Thursday’s court case include non-financial remedies such as asking Ramaphosa and Sibanye simply to offer an apology in the spirit of Ubuntu.

“It is also tragic that the case takes place against the background of the current wage strike in which Ramaphosa and his Sibanye partners are refusing to pay the workers a mere R1,000 increase while Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman has collected a salary of more than R300 million in a single year.”

The 10th of August will mark exactly ten years since 34 Marikana mineworkers were gunned down by police on a koppie near Lonmin mine.

