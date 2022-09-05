National private security strike looms as salary talks deadlock

Citizen Reporter

Being underpaid, working long hours and safety concerns are some of the issues that workers for private security companies have raised as they look to embark on a national strike.

With a number of issues facing the private security industry, many of the staff in this sector believe that they are not being appreciated as companies continue to underpay them.

Different workers’ unions have been involved in ongoing negotiations over salaries, for months, with many reaching a deadlock.

As a result, workers are expected to down tools on September 26 as they embark on a national strike.

Weekend Witness spoke to a number of workers employed by private security companies, who stressed the need for salary increases.

According to workers, the salaries they earn vary among security companies. However, many companies do not pay their guards more than R5 000 a month.

A worker said considering the safety concerns that come with being a security officer, the current remuneration was insufficient.

“As a security guard you work from 6 am to 6 pm. When it comes to getting off, you only get a day off once maybe twice in two weeks which is really not fair. I work at a shop and we open at 7 am but I get there at 6 am. I get home at around 7 pm.

“When you look at the amount I earn, you can see that it’s abuse.”

Another security guard said their salaries don’t make sense, considering the danger and risks they face, especially when working at night.

He said many of the guards are not armed and thus become soft targets for criminals during robberies.

“It’s hard, but at some point you don’t have a choice because you can’t just sit at home. We spend nights in the cold out there but are being paid peanuts.

“You risk your life and when criminals come and you run to protect your life, you may lose your job. Security guards are just like police officers; it’s just that we don’t go out and look for criminals; we wait for them to come to us — which makes you wonder why we don’t get paid as much or at least come close to them [police].”

Mass national strike looming

The workers, led by the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), Kungwini Amalgamated Workers Union (Kawu), and 28 unions are set to embark on a mass national strike.

Satawu said they had met with the employers and demanded an increase of 16%, but the employer would not meet their demand.

The union said the current offer was under five percent, which they regarded as unacceptable and an insult to them.

“We wish to inform our members that at this stage, we are currently in the process of submitting our picketing rules. We expect the parties to conclude and sign off the picketing rules on September 12 and on September 26, we will be embarking on a strike if the employer does not give us a better and more meaningful offer.

“Satawu is still more than willing to sit down with the employer and going on a strike is not our priority as more than 500 000 security guards would be affected, however, the employer leaves us with no choice… We will not back down.”