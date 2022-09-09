Malema denies bullying Public Protector’s office, but demands Phala Phala report

Molefe Seeletsa

Several political parties have threatened legal action against the Public Protector if the report into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm robbery is not released.

The parties including, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), United Democratic Movement (UDM), African Transformational Movement (ATM) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), among others gathered in Pretoria to march to the Public Protector’s office on Friday.

The parties have demanded that Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka release of the investigation report into the controversial February 2020 robbery at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

‘Release the report’

Addressing the crowd on Friday, EFF president Julius Malema said the parties were concerned that it has been more than 80 days since former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser laid criminal charges with the police.

Malema also questioned why the Public Protector’s office, which is investigating whether the president violated the Executive Members’ Ethics Code, has not yet released its report.

“Since [Gcaleka] took over as Acting Public Protector she says we are intimidating and bullying [but] we have not done anything to you my sister. We are asking you to do an honourable thing and release the report,” he said.

“Instead of releasing the report after 30 days as stated by the law, you come and say to us I’m not ready to release the report. The law doesn’t say after 30 days come and tell us the status of the report… it says release the report.

“Release the parts of the report which are ready and say to us it is not a complete report, but I’ll come come back to give you the full report. We want the report released immediately,” Malema added.

Although the Public Protector Act states should the office not be able to submit a report after the 30 days lapse, it must submit another report when the investigation has been completed.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula was also present at the gathering, alongside ANC member Carl Niehaus and Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi.

Reading out the list of demands, Zungula called on Gcaleka to release the report “within 7 working days”.

“Failing which we will have no other choice, but to seek legal remedy,” he said.

Ramaphosa, on 22 July, responded to the 31 questions sent to him after he was threatened with a subpoena for failing to meet the 18 July deadline.

The president – through his attorneys – had requested an extension of the initial return date of 22 June, which was acceded to by the Public Protector.

The Public Protector’s office, however, has opted not to disclose Ramaphosa’s answers to the public as it was of the view that the information should be kept confidential, in order to avoid compromising the ongoing investigation.

With the Hawks also investigating the Phala Phala robbery, opposition parties in Parliament are expected to bring a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa.

Sarb extension

Meanwhile, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has given Ramaphosa another extension to answer questions about the robbery.

In a letter to Parliament last month, Sarb governor Lesetja Kganyago said the institution had written to Ramaphosa’s legal advisers on 20 June, to request “information and details regarding the origin of the foreign currency and any underlying transaction that may pertain to it”.

The Reserve Bank had initially given Ramaphosa 21 days to respond to its questions, but granted him another 15 working days.

According to the EFF, Ramaphosa failed to respond despite the 15-day extension, and proceeded to provide an inadequate response to the Reserve Bank.

