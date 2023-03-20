Stephen Tau
Digital Reporter
4 minute read
20 Mar 2023
6:00 pm
Protests

EFF-led protests could become more common as 2024 elections draw closer

More shutdowns likely as EFF tries to dislodge the ANC.

National shutdown, EFF CIC Julius Malema in Pretoria
SADF members on high alert near Pretoria High, 20 March 2023, during the national shutdown. Photo: The Citizen News/Nigel Sibanda
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led by Julius Malema are likely going to continue their efforts at mobilising members of the public in a bid to destabilise the country in the build-up to the 2024 general elections. This is according to political analyst Prof Andre Duvenhage, who was reacting to the EFF-led national shutdown on Monday. ALSO READ: National shutdown: Latest updates and protest hotspots However, Duvenhage says the room or space for the EFF to operate will be minimal and thus make it more difficult for Malema and the red berets. “We must take into consideration that Malema and...

