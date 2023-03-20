EFF-led protests could become more common as 2024 elections draw closer

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) led by Julius Malema are likely going to continue their efforts at mobilising members of the public in a bid to destabilise the country in the build-up to the 2024 general elections. This is according to political analyst Prof Andre Duvenhage, who was reacting to the EFF-led national shutdown on Monday. ALSO READ: National shutdown: Latest updates and protest hotspots However, Duvenhage says the room or space for the EFF to operate will be minimal and thus make it more difficult for Malema and the red berets. “We must take into consideration that Malema and...

This is according to political analyst Prof Andre Duvenhage, who was reacting to the EFF-led national shutdown on Monday.

However, Duvenhage says the room or space for the EFF to operate will be minimal and thus make it more difficult for Malema and the red berets.

“We must take into consideration that Malema and his party have not shown a lot gains and political momentum. Maybe a little bit in North West, but in many parts of the country, the EFF is underperforming and there are also serious legal challenges for the party and its leadership in particular, thinking among others about the VBS bank scandal.

“I think what we are witnessing now is power politics for purposes of survival, but we must also take into consideration that our national politics is reconfiguring itself and I believe after 2024 we are going to see a completely different political scene, and we might see corporation and conflict among different groupings,” said Duvenhage.

Commenting further on the EFF, Duvenhage said in a strange way, he does not think the party is on top of the wave at the moment. Rather, he believess they find themselves more in a battle for survival, to the extent that the leadership is not very strong.

“They have sacked a number of people in recent times, indicating conflict and we know their structures aren’t strong,” he said.

“I won’t be surprised if this shutdown is connected to forces within the ANC and we know that Malema has an agenda,” Duvenhage said.

The shutdown on Monday saw cameo appearances by the likes of Carl Niehaus, Mzwanele Manyi, and leaders of the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC) and the SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu).

Not a very good start to an election campaign?

“In my view, I think this will be a blow for the EFF because if this was an attempt to start an election campaign, then it will be very unsuccessful.

“This whole shutdown thing is also negative for South African politics, considering the state of our economy and for people to invest, we need to have stability but we are providing the opposite. But fortunately the police this time around have the backing of politicians and are acting strongly,” Duvenhage added.

Another political analyst Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast said had the state not been ready for the shutdown and deployed additional forces, people would have complained.

Government, through its different leaders, has been holding numerous media briefings which they used to assure citizens of their safety.

“With the police acting, people are still complaining about the conduct of the police saying it is reminiscent of apartheid tactics.

“I think the State has been trying its level best so far and we really need to strike a balance between the right to strike and right to movement,” said Breakfast.

Breakfast said while the issues raised by the EFF are genuine, it does not help for them to bring up other issues such as the demand for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The EFF preparing for the 2024 general elections

“The EFF is also trying to flex its political muscle and if they can bring South African to a standstill, this would give them political meaning in that they can dislodge the ANC.

“The EFF is the third largest party and therefore, doesn’t have enough support to bring the country to a standstill… They are trying to test the waters to see how the public respond,” Breakfast said.

Where have the police been all along?

Legal expert Adv Francois Botes says while the police’s efforts to prevent looting and violence must be applauded, it is equally important to ask why all of a sudden, there is more visible policing.

“Where has this visible policing been all this time and what’s also significant is the decision by government to deploy members of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF).

“It seems that government is nervous, especially in light of the looting and lawlessness which occurred during the July unrest of 2021,” said Botes.