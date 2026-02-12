PYEI creates 294 000 new youth opportunities in Q3

More than 9 170 young people enrolled in the programme, exceeding targets, and over 7 200 were placed into jobs.

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, said the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) continues to expand earning pathways for young South Africans, with more than 294 000 new opportunities created in the third quarter alone.

Speaking at the PYEI Quarter 3 results media briefing at Edunova in Langa, Cape Town, on Wednesday, Mhlauli said youth unemployment remains “a matter of justice” that government cannot ignore.

“Youth unemployment is not only an economic challenge – it is a social challenge, a developmental challenge, and fundamentally, a matter of justice,” she said.

Millions registered, opportunities rising

Mhlauli said by the end of Quarter 3, more than 5.77 million young people had registered on the SA Youth platform, with over 4.8 million registered on the Employment Services of South Africa (ESSA) system.

Since its inception, the PYEI has facilitated access to more than 2.36 million earning opportunities, with an additional 402 515 opportunities created through ESSA.

“This represents an increase of more than 294 000 new opportunities in just one quarter,” she said.

She added that over 70% of opportunities accessed through SA Youth were taken up by young women.

“Behind every number is a young person whose dignity is restored, whose confidence is strengthened, and whose future is expanding.”

Quarter 3 achievements

Between October and December 2025, the National Pathway Management Network secured 294 530 earning opportunities.

More than 11 000 young people gained workplace experience through partnerships with the private sector and higher education institutions, while over 6 700 enterprise opportunities supported youth entrepreneurship.

The Revitalised National Youth Service has placed 132 784 young people in paid service opportunities to date.

“These achievements show that the PYEI is not only growing in scale, but also in depth, diversity, and sustainability of opportunities,” Mhlauli said.

Jobs Boost and Innovation Fund milestones

Mhlauli highlighted the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund as a key milestone in the quarter.

More than 9 170 young people enrolled in the programme, exceeding targets, and over 7 200 were placed into jobs.

More than R220 million has been disbursed based on verified employment outcomes.

“This results-based financing model ensures we do not simply fund activity, we fund real employment outcomes,” she said.

The Innovation Fund has also supported new earning pathways in sectors such as digital skills, property and health services.

‘Young people are the beating pulse’

Quoting Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Mhlauli said: “Young people are the beating pulse of our nation, not only our future but our present.”

She said the government has a responsibility “not only to speak to young people, but to listen, engage and act together with them”.

At the centre of Wednesday’s briefing was the ComUnity Digital Enablers Initiative, a partnership between Edunova, Afrika Tikkun, and Capacitate.

The initiative trains young people, particularly women, as Community Digital Angels who operate through a micro-franchise model to build digital micro-enterprises in their communities.

“This model not only creates jobs, it also builds local economies, strengthens digital inclusion and empowers communities,” Mhlauli said.

Call to register on SAYouth.mobi

Mhlauli urged young people to register on the zero-rated SAYouth.mobi platform.

“You can register for free on the SAYouth.mobi platform, which is zero-rated on all major mobile networks, meaning you do not need data to access it,” she said.

Through the platform, young people can access earning and learning opportunities, workplace experience, enterprise support and job-readiness guidance.

“The progress we present today is encouraging, but our work is far from complete,” Mhlauli said.

“But through partnership, innovation and persistence, we are steadily expanding pathways to earning for millions of young South Africans.”

