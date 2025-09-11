PYEI created 234 000 ‘opportunities’ for youth to get jobs in three months

Recruitment for the new phase is underway and will conclude in the second quarter.

The Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI) has exceeded two of its three overarching targets, with its latest quarterly report showing significant progress in creating pathways to earning for young South Africans.

According to the PYEI Quarterly Progress Report for April to June 2025, more than 5.64 million young people have now registered on the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN), surpassing the initial target of 5 million young people.

The initiative has also supported more than 1.91 million young people in accessing temporary earning opportunities, such as work-based placements, work-integrated learning opportunities, and paid service roles.

“In this quarter alone, over 234 000 opportunities were accessed by young people through the National Pathway Management Network (NPMN), reflecting the collective efforts of government, private sector, and civil society partners to link young people to meaningful pathways into the labour market,” said Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli.

National Youth Service launches new phase

It said a major highlight of the quarter was the launch of Phase 4 of the Revitalised National Youth Service (NYS), which will offer 40 000 paid service opportunities to young people nationwide.

Implemented by the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) under the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, the NYS promotes active citizenship through structured community service opportunities.

“To date, the NYS has placed over 84 000 young people in paid service roles, contributing both to community development and individual growth,” the report noted.

Recruitment for the new phase is underway and will conclude in the second quarter.

ALSO READ: Youth urged to pursue trade careers as SA battles unemployment

Jobs boost fund shows strong results

The report also highlighted the Jobs Boost Outcomes Fund, a R300 million initiative using a pay-for-performance model to tackle youth unemployment.

By the end of June, more than 8 100 young people had been enrolled, reaching 94% of the programme target, while more than 5 400 had been placed in jobs.

More than R115 million has been disbursed to 12 implementation partners for verified outcomes.

“Jobs Boost was recently selected as one of 10 global recipients of the Outcomes Finance Alliance’s Outcomes Accelerator grant,” the report said, calling it “a pioneering example of outcomes-based financing” that is already exceeding expectations in job retention rates.

NOW READ: ‘Renewed energy’: New NYDA CEO gets to work as youth joblessness hits crisis point