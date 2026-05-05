R324m spent on Mpumalanga sports centre that was never built

Political parties demand probe after high altitude training centre stalled since 2012 despite R324 million spent and no construction started.

Political parties in Mpumalanga are calling on the authorities to investigate the circumstances delaying the multibillion-rand high-altitude training centre, which was to be built in Belfast near Middelburg.

The parties said this after it transpired that since 2012, the Mpumalanga department of culture, sport and recreation has spent over R324 million, but construction has not yet started.

Sports centre not near completion

Some preliminary work has been done on water supply and other infrastructure, but nothing is near completion and work has stalled. A recent report from the department revealed they need R5.2 billion to continue with construction.

Grandiose plans for the centre were drawn up in 2012. The complex includes lavish international standard training facilities for a number of sports, as well as a state-of-the-art sports injury treatment and injury facility.

The department’s vision includes construction of fields and facilities for 18 different sports, ranging from soccer, rugby, athletics, cycling and swimming to angling and white-water kayaking. Land near the town of Belfast was purchased for the project.

Themba Godi, leader of the African People’s Convention (APC) and former parliamentary standing committee on public accounts chair, said his party has consistently said capital projects in Mpumalanga seem, by design, to always be delayed, run over budget and be immersed in wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

“This particular project is no different from what we have come to experience in Mpumalanga. We, as the APC, demand that people must be held responsible for all of this.

Mpumalanga projects always delayed – APC

“We have seen how the president and the premier have spoken out against corruption and yet their actions are just corrupt through and through.”

Godi said he would like to see what the law enforcement agencies would do in relation to the senior government officials who allowed this to happen.

“We want to see the culprits arrested, including the MECs.”

Bosman Grobler, a DA member in the provincial legislature, said his party has been closely monitoring the progress of the much-anticipated project.

Grobler is concerned about the R5.2 billion it is estimated the project will cost when completed.

DA concerned about R5.2bn to complete project

“This is far above the initial R3.8 billion needed when the project was conceptualised by former premier David Mabuza in 2011.”

Grobler said the money has been spent on purchasing land, a feasibility study, an environmental impact assessment, designs and the construction of phases 1 and 2, which are not complete.

He said over R324 million of taxpayers’ money has already been spent on a delayed project that seems to be going nowhere.

“There is little to show on site today, but the money is gone.

“The project has stalled because of a subcontractor who allegedly supplied inferior concrete to construct a reservoir at the high-altitude training centre,” said Grobler.

‘Taxpayers money down the drain’

“In the process, R70 million of taxpayers’ money literally went down the drain.

“After an oversight last year, the DA wrote to MEC Leah Mabuza asking her to consider pulling the plug on the project as taxpayers’ money has been wasted. Trying to complete it will bankrupt not only the department, but also the Mpumalanga government.”

The uMkhonto weSizwe party called on government to scrap the megaproject immediately.

The department did not respond to questions on the matter.