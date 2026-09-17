Ramaphosa booked off sick after returning from Brics Summit in India

The president's planned campaign programme in eThekwini has been suspended.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been booked off from public engagements on medical advice after returning from the Brics Summit in India.

The Presidency announced this on Wednesday, 17 September 2026, without disclosing the illness.

Ramaphosa also campaigned for the ANC ahead of the local government and municipal election on 4 November 2026 before departing for India for the Brics Summit.

Rest and recover

“President Ramaphosa, who returned from the Brics Summit in India on Monday, has been advised by his medical team to rest and recover,” his spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said.

“Where possible, the president has asked the respective Ministers to represent him at scheduled public engagements.”

Speedy recovery

Ramaphosa’s political party, the ANC, has also wished the president well and a speedy recovery.

“The ANC joins South Africans in wishing President Ramaphosa strength and good health as he takes the necessary time to rest and recover. We look forward to his return to his responsibilities and public engagements,” said national spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu.

“Consequently, the president’s planned campaign programme in eThekwini has been suspended. The ANC will communicate revised details of the programme once the president has recovered and is able to resume public engagements.”

The ANC called on its members, supporters, and the public to allow the president the time he needs to recuperate and wished him a speedy recovery.

Paul Mashatile medical procedure

Earlier this week, Deputy President Paul Mashatile assured South Africans that his health is improving after undergoing a minor medical procedure in early August.

Mashatile thanked his family, medical team, colleagues, and President Cyril Ramaphosa for their support, saying their encouragement has been a source of strength.

Responsibilities

He has delegated responsibilities to his office and other government leaders while resting on medical advice. He emphasised his commitment to return to work with “renewed energy and dedication.”

Mashatile’s office confirmed he had participated virtually in some meetings, but he has missed several public events since July.

The procedure comes less than two years after Mashatile collapsed at a Limpopo event in 2024, though doctors found nothing serious at the time.