Mandla Mandela ‘abduction’: SA President Cyril Ramaphosa’s message to Israel

Israeli occupation forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Israel to release activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), including Mandla Mandela.

The grandson of former South African president and global anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela was among those on the GSF Flotilla intercepted by Israeli naval forces on Wednesday.

Abductions

The Israeli navy is reported to have surrounded the ship at sea as they attempted to deliver humanitarian aid to the war-battered Palestinian territory.

The flotilla comprises humanitarian vessels seeking to deliver aid to Gaza.

Ramaphosa spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said Israel’s interception in international waters off the coast of Gaza “reinforces Israel’s continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the Palestinian people.”

“South Africans who were on board the flotilla include Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, Zukwswa Wanner and Reaaz Moolla, while confirmation is pending on the abduction of Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.”

Israeli ‘offence’

Ramaphosa said Israel had committed an offence by intercepting the GSF.

“The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region.

“On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid,” Ramaphosa said.

International law

Ramaphosa added that the interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla.

“This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded. South Africa calls on Israel to ensure that the life-saving cargo transported by this flotilla reaches the people of Gaza, as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel.

“South Africa supports the call by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Israel to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible,” Ramaphosa said.

Mandla Mandela

Before his detention, Mandela recorded a video message warning of his alleged abduction by Israeli forces.

“My name is Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela. I’m a citizen of the Republic of South Africa. If you are receiving this video, it means that we have been intercepted and have been abducted by the apartheid state of Israel. I call on you to request our government to exert pressure for my immediate release,” he said.

Israel reaction

Israel’s Foreign Ministry reportedly stated that several vessels that form part of the Global Sumud Flotilla had been “safely stopped” and that those aboard were being transferred to an Israeli port.

The navy had told the vessels to change course as they were “approaching an active combat zone”, the ministry added.

The flotilla accused Israeli forces of using violent methods to stop the convoy.

Gaza

Despite the interceptions, most vessels continued their journey as of early Thursday morning, nearing the coast of Gaza.

The flotilla posted on X at 3:20am local time that “30 boats still sailing strong on their way to Gaza, just 46 nautical miles away, despite the incessant aggressions from the Israeli occupation navy”.

