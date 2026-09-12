Ramaphosa demands UN reform, accountability at Brics Summit in India

Ramaphosa said the gathering comes at a time of "profound challenge and change in global affairs."

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on Brics leaders to defend multilateralism, reform the United Nations (UN) and ensure accountability for violations of international law, warning that the UN risks irrelevance if it fails to reflect today’s global realities.

The president made the remarks during a session on inclusive global governance and strengthening multilateralism in India.

Brics Summit

Ramaphosa is leading South Africa’s participation in the summit, with senior government officials and prominent business leaders engaging around trade, investment, innovation and stronger South Africa-India economic ties.

The summit comes amid the broader global economic effects of the US-Iran conflict, which has fuelled an energy crisis and raised concerns about energy security, trade, and inflation.

Speaking in New Delhi on Saturday, 12 September 2026, Ramaphosa thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for convening the summit.

Global affairs

Ramaphosa said the gathering comes at a time of “profound challenge and change in global affairs.”

“The United Nations has endured the Cold War and many other challenges while largely upholding its mandate to maintain global peace and security.

“Yet, the relevance of the United Nations and the durability of multilateralism are now threatened by overt violations of the UN Charter and the resort to war to settle differences between Member States,” Ramaphosa said.

International law

The president stressed Pretoria’s support for a predictable global system based on international law, with the UN Charter at its centre.

“An order founded on the sovereign equality of states, territorial integrity and political independence benefits all nations, large and small.

“It prohibits intervention in the internal affairs of other states and the use of force not consistent with Article 51 of the UN Charter or authorised by the Security Council,” he said.

Accountability

Ramaphosa said accountability was essential.

“To give strength to the law, there must be accountability for atrocities: for the ongoing genocide against the Palestinians, for the crimes committed against the people of Sudan and for the illegal war against Iran. We must exert pressure and expose violations whenever, and by whomever, they are committed.”

“International law cannot be applied selectively: the same principles must apply to all states and the same protections must apply to all peoples. It is for this reason that South Africa and other Member States have turned to bodies like the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court to seek justice for the people of Palestine,” Ramaphosa added.

UN reform

On UN reform, Ramaphosa said Africa’s exclusion from permanent representation on the Security Council was unjust

“Africa accounts for 54 Member States of the United Nations and nearly one‑fifth of humanity, yet remains without permanent representation on the Security Council. This is neither just nor sustainable.”

Brics contribution

He reiterated South Africa’s call for comprehensive reform to make the Council more representative, accountable, transparent and effective.

Ramaphosa outlined four ways Brics can contribute:

Brics must remain a united voice for reform;

Brics should demonstrate that multilateral cooperation delivers practical results;

Brics should help shape approaches to global governance that are fairer, more accountable and development‑oriented;

Brics is a bridge across geopolitical divides. In a fragmented world, dialogue matters more than confrontation;

‘Voices of Africa’

“We must strengthen multilateralism through reform and action. We must uphold international law and allow no one to act with impunity.

Ramaphosa said that, as Brics members, they must ensure that the “voices of Africa and the Global South are fully reflected in shaping the future international order.”