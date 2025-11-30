Ramaphosa invites those ‘spreading misinformation’ to contribute to National Dialogue

Presidents Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday addressed the nation on matters relating to the G20 Summit, the United States and 'misinformation'.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended an olive branch to the United States (US) and those at home who may be concerned about the treatment of minority groups.

Ramaphosa on Sunday addressed the nation on matters relating to the G20, where he thanked all South Africans for their participation.

In a glowing review of South Africa’s year-long G20 Presidency, Ramaphosa said that the international diplomatic acclaim earned by the country was “a currency that no economy can print”.

While praising the efforts that contributed to the hosting of the summit last weekend, the president relayed a list of positive messages he had received from dignitaries.

“South Africa delivered a G20 that showed the world what African leadership looked like; dignified, strategic and people-centred,” said Ramaphosa.

‘Goodwill and friendship’

In the weeks preceding the leaders’ summit, as well as the aftermath, the G20 narrative was centred around the non-attendance of US President Donald Trump.

The failure of South Africa and the US to agree on a formal handover of the G20 Presidency at the summit’s closing ceremony irked Trump, who lashed out at South Africa later in the week.

Trump stated via Truth Social that South Africa would not be included in next year’s G20 preparations, while again calling for an end to human rights abuses aimed at the white Afrikaans population.

Ramaphosa said that any anti-white perception around South Africa was “baseless and false allegations”, stating that Trump’s stance was founded in “blatant misinformation”.

Stating that South Africa was a full G20 member, Ramaphosa said they would continue to participate in G20 plans and offered “nothing but goodwill and friendship” to the US.

He acknowledged how the US Bill of Rights was the inspiration for South Africa’s constitution and said the US’ role in ending Apartheid made South Africa a “firm and unwavering friend of the United States”.

National Dialogue mediation

Ramaphosa then turned his attention to the groups at home who he stated were propagating the message across the Atlantic.

Without naming them, Ramaphosa said they were influencing the Trump administration and harming South Africa both domestically and internationally.

“These people spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa’s national interests, destroying jobs, and weaking our country’s relations with one of our most important partners,” he explained.

Ramaphosa noted that the next item on government’s agenda was the next phase of the National Dialogue, and urged all South Africans to have their say, especially those who felt aggrieved.

“As we invite people to participate, we also invite those who are spreading misinformation about our country to bring their concerns and solutions to the National Dialogue.

“We must never allow others to try to redefine our country and cause divisions among us or dictate who we are as a nation,” said the president.

AfriForum have led the international campaign to raise awareness about farm murders and the treatment of Afrikaners.

AfriForum Head of Public Relations Ernst van Zyl was before the United Nations Forum on Minority Issues in Geneva on Friday where he gave an oral presentation on race-based laws in South Africa.

G20 successes

On the G20, Ramaphosa praised the summit as a victory for multilateralism and said the annual gather was nowthe premier platform for international economic advancement.

Locally, he thanked the Johannesburg municipality for preparing the city for the summit and hoped that momentum could be carried into the future.

International agreements stemming from the summit include increased funding for climate change responses and assistance with South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.

Additionally, an international panel on inequality modelled on the UN’s climate change panel will be established.

“We will work to advocate and to fight for a more equal world,” the president said.

