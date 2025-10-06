Zulu royal family calls for unity as King Misuzulu wins supreme court appeal for crown

King Misuzulu's uncle Prince Mbonisi and older brother Prince Simakade had earlier asked for reviews of the King's recognition.

A Gauteng High Court ruling setting aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the Zulu King has itself been set aside.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday ruled in favour of Ramaphosa and kaZwelithini, ending an almost three-year legal dispute.

King’s recognition upheld

Ramaphosa launched the appeal in December 2023 after he was ordered to form an investigative committee into possible violations of customary law when he recognised Misuzulu’s royal status in 2022.

Misuzulu’s older brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini disputed the recognition and approached the high court to rectify what he felt was a flawed process.

Prince Mbonisi Bekithemba kaBhekuzulu, Misuzulu’s uncle, had also laid claim to the Zulu throne and made his own cross application requesting that the identification process be restarted.

The SCA ruled on Monday that the high court “erred in reviewing and setting aside” Ramaphosa’s initial recognition of Mizuzulu as Zulu king.

“The fact of the matter is that by the time that the president took a decision to recognise Prince Misuzulu, there was neither evidence nor allegations that the Zulu customary law and customs were not complied with in the identification of Prince Misuzulu,” the SCA judgement reads.

Succession battle

The SCA ruled that Ramaphosa had also consulted provincial leadership, invalidating Simakade’s claim that procedure had not been followed.

The court ruled that Princes Simakade and Mbonisi must pay the costs of the AmaZulu King Misuzulu and that their cross applications be dismissed.

Following the judgment, the Zulu royal family said that it was a moment for “unity, reconciliation and healing”, saying that it should serve as a turning point for the Zulu nation.

“This is not a time for celebration or division. It is a time for family to come together, to heal and to serve the Zulu nation with humility and purpose under the guidance of His Majesty,” Zulu royal family spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu said.

“Under the leadership of His Majesty, the Zulu royal family and the Zulu Kingdom executive will continue to strengthen traditional governance, empower communities, and preserve the rich heritage and cultural identity of the Zulu nation.”

Successor to King Goodwill Zwelithini

The succession battle began when King Goodwill Zwelithini passed away from diabetes complications in February 2021.

He had been the AmaZulu monarch since December 1971 and left behind six wives and 28 children.

King Zwelithini was born on 14 July 1948 in the royal KwaZulu town of Nongoma and was the eldest of King Cyprian Bhekuzulu’s children with his second wife Queen Thomozile Jezangani kaNdwandwe.

