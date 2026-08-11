South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Ramaphosa meets Perez family after Hamas releases slain captain’s remains

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

11 August 2026

04:06 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Perez who was born in South Africa, was taken hostage and killed during the 7 October 2023 attacks in Israel.

Ramaphosa meets Perez family after Hamas releases slain captain’s remains

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met the family of slain South African‑born Captain Daniel Perez. Picture: The Presidency.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met the family of slain South African‑born Captain Daniel Perez after government intervention secured the release of his remains from Hamas.

Perez, who was born in South Africa, was taken hostage and killed during the 7 October 2023 attacks in Israel.

Born in Joburg

Born in Johannesburg, Perez grew up in Glenhazel where his father served as a community rabbi before the family moved to Israel in 2014.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the president expressed his condolences to the Perez family

“President Ramaphosa affirms South Africa’s support for an all-inclusive peace process that will deliver a lasting peace for the people of Israel and Palestine.

“The South African government remains engaged in assisting all South Africans, irrespective of race or religion, that are ensnared in conflict zones as well as assisting other foreign nationals where such support is requested,” Magwenya said.

South Africans trapped

Magwenya added this includes other areas of conflict.

“This includes facilitating the release of South Africans trapped in a war in Syria, citizens that were sold to Russian mercenaries and the safe return of Ukrainian children.”

Netanyahu defies Trump

Meanwhile, Israel on Sunday rejected a deal announced by US President Donald Trump last month for Gaza.

Netanyahu said Israel’s military “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed” and rejected the 15-point document agreed to by Hamas.

RELATED ARTICLES

After more than a week of gradually escalating criticism of the plan, and despite receiving assurances that Israel would not need to start withdrawing in Gaza immediately, Netanyahu explicitly opposed the deal following pushback from his right-wing allies.

“Israel rejects the 15-point document,” Netanyahu said, referring to the plan Hamas agreed to in late July.

‘No withdrawal’

The Israeli military “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed, and will continue to thwart threats against our forces and our citizens”, he told a cabinet meeting, according to AFP.

Netanyahu described Trump, who had hailed the Gaza deal as a milestone for peace, as “our greatest friend in the White House” – but quickly made clear he was willing to challenge him, saying Israel was raising its objections with the United States.

Read more on these topics

Benjamin Netanyahu Cyril Ramaphosa Donald Trump Hamas Israel Palestine Syria United States of America (USA/US) war

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Weather Snow Alert: Gauteng braces for rare winter wonderland
Courts AfriForum convinces NPA to pursue prosecution of Malema over Cwecwe accusations
Business From KZN teacher to more than 200 funeral parlour branches, including one in UK
Politics Is ANC dishing out jobs to secure support ahead of the elections?
Rugby Springbok player ratings from 17-10 win against Argentina

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News