Ramaphosa names new Presidential Climate Commission

Ramaphosa has appointed a total of 25 commissioners.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the new cohort of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) for the 2026–2030 tenure.

Nominations

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said the appointments announced on Friday were in terms of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No 22 of 2024).

“Following due consideration of all submitted nominations, President Ramaphosa has appointed a total of 25 commissioners who are representative of broader sections of South African society, including business, labour, civil society, traditional leadership, youth and South African Local Government Association (SALGA) as the new commission.

“The commissioners bring in diverse experience and relevant experience in climate change, environmental policy, sustainable development, economic development, energy, social justice and were appointed with a strong consideration to achieving diversity in gender, age, geographic spread and background in line with national transformation goals and procedural justice principles,” Magwenya said.

Deputy Commissioner

Ramaphosa, who is the chairman of the Presidential Climate Commission, will announce the deputy chairperson at the commission’s first meeting in 2026 and further outline its priorities from now until 2030.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his appreciation for the outgoing commissioners on their leadership and achievements over the first five years and commends their role in shaping domestic climate policy, fostering inclusive national dialogue, and amplifying South Africa’s Climate Diplomacy,” Magwenya said.

“The president calls on the new commissioners to individually and collectively continue to fulfil their role and mandate of providing independent, evidence-based advice; facilitate inclusive dialogue in the pursuit of a consensus to address South Africa’s complex climate and development agenda and to put into practice the country’s just transition framework.”

PCC

The initial establishment of the PCC was an outcome of the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, where social partners agreed to create a multi-stakeholder body to coordinate and oversee South Africa’s just transition to a low-carbon, inclusive and climate-resilient economy and society.

Some of the commissioners include change agent Catherine Constantinides, Professor Imraan Valodia from Wits University, Dr Phindile Masangane, arguably one of the best-qualified women in the South African energy sector, and Professor Tracy-Lynn Field from the School of Law at the University of the Witwatersrand, among others.

New commissioners

This is the list of the new commissioners.

