‘Ramaphosa is not going anywhere’ – envoy dismisses ‘irresponsible’ rumours

The envoy highlighted Ramaphosa's track record in governance and international leadership, refuting claims to protect G20 Summit preparations.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be stepping down after the G20 Leader Summit in Johannesburg.

This is according to his special envoy to the Central African Republic (CAR), Bejani Chauke, who described the rumours as “irresponsible.”

Weekend reports

Chauke, a close ally of Ramaphosa, slammed the rumour following weekend reports that the president convened a secret retreat with political leaders in the Government of National Unity (GNU) to discuss the coalition government that could have implications for its future.

According to the Sunday Times, the meeting took place amid intense speculation within the higher echelons of the ANC that Ramaphosa is planning to step back from leading the government early next year.

ALSO READ: The way South Africa elects its president is ‘wrong’, Mbeki says

Rumours

In a post on X, Chauke said the report was “disturbing and unfounded.”

“This rumour is devoid of truth and aims to cast aspersions on the successful build-up of the first-ever G20 Summit on the African continent, with the sustainability and solidarity theme.”

Chauke lauded Ramaphosa’s Presidency.

“President Ramaphosa’s international track record, undergirded by a national mandate to govern, is unquestionable. The South African constitutional framework permits a President to serve a maximum of two terms.

“President Ramaphosa completed his first term and was re-elected by Parliament, a democratic institution representing the people’s will, to serve a second term,” Chauke said.

Coalition

He said the president, in accordance with coalition agreements and the spirit of the GNU, has consistently guided the Cabinet towards the comprehensive renewal of South Africa and the improvement of its accountability ecosystem, fostering hope and reassurance across the nation.

“Through the GNU, South Africa has seen a heightened focus on the elusive task of healing the divisions of the past and establishing a society based on human dignity, social and economic justice,” he said.

“Since assuming office, the President’s steadfast mission has been to lead the fight for clean government and to reverse corruption and malfeasance, inspiring hope and resolve across the nation.

“In this mission, the President has consistently and resolutely expressed his commitment to national unity, fostering a sense of cohesion and solidarity among South Africans,” Chauke said.

ALSO READ: ‘Ramaphosa will go down in history as one of the most useless presidents’ – analyst

Political divides

Chauke added that Ramaphosa’s dedication to bridging political divides and uniting the nation “remains unwavering.”

“President Ramaphosa’s political mandate stretches beyond party political interests. It is a mandate from the people of South Africa, from parties that represent more than 60% of the votes. It was the freely elected representatives who voted him to be the State President. He has a primary relationship with the mandate of the 7th Parliament.

“If there is a moment, the President may consider shortening the term he has been mandated to complete; it will be when the Parties represented in Parliament decide. Until then, he is well within my South African mandate,” Chauke said.

G20 leaders

Chauke explained that Ramaphosa is working diligently to receive the G20 heads of state and integrate them into the African and Global South development agenda.

“He has consistently upheld this commitment and will continue prioritising it, demonstrating his dedication to global development and cooperation. It is therefore irresponsible for faceless people to peddle a narrative that the President will act contrary to his mandate and the constitutional order provisions.”

Hands on deck

He said all hands of the National, Provincial, and Municipal executive authorities are on deck.

“We are focused on the tasks at hand, and our determination to deliver for the people of South Africa is unwavering. The political support propelling the current administration is derived from the Parliament’s authority. Let me assure my colleagues in Global governance that President Ramaphosa will be at the subsequent G8 engagements to give feedback on the obligations we would have made at NASREC in Johannesburg.

“It should be stated unequivocally that the President of South Africa is not resigning. The administration remains stable and focused on delivering for the people of South Africa, our alliance, and our economic partners,” Chauke said.

ALSO READ: ‘If ANC wants to survive, it must show in practical actions’, Mbeki says [VIDEO]