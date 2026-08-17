Ramaphosa opens SADC Summit with call to ‘turn borders into bridges’ [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa said the SADC story is one of resilience, solidarity and community.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged Southern African leaders to accelerate economic integration and deliver “the dividend of economic liberation.”

Ramaphosa opened the 46th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Heads of State and Government in Durban, KwaZulu‑Natal (KZN) at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Monday, 17 August 2026, declaring that the region must turn “borders into bridges” and solidarity into shared prosperity.

Regional leaders

On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, Ramaphosa welcomed regional leaders to eThekwini, calling for renewed urgency in building a peaceful, industrialised, and prosperous Southern Africa.

Ramaphosa said the SADC story is one of resilience, solidarity, and community, highlighting the region’s commitment to overcoming challenges through cooperation and unity.

“We meet at the confluence of two defining moments in Africa’s history: the establishment of our Southern African Community and the birth of our continental Union,” Ramaphosa said, noting that the summit coincides with the anniversaries of the SADC Treaty and the launch of the African Union in Durban 24 years ago.

SADC story

He reminded delegates that SADC was forged in solidarity against colonialism and apartheid, and must now give economic and social meaning to that political liberation.

“The people of our region are asking us to deliver the dividend of economic liberation. They want decent jobs, growing industries, reliable electricity, affordable food, quality healthcare, education and opportunities for young people,” he said.

Progress

Ramaphosa highlighted progress made through regional initiatives such as the SADC Free Trade Area, the Real‑Time Gross Settlement System, and the Southern African Power Pool.

He also commended cooperation in health security, citing the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Behind every statistic is a grieving family, an anxious community and a health worker placing their own life at risk to save others. We must do more, and we must act with urgency,” he urged.

Economic transformation

Turning to economic transformation, Ramaphosa stressed the need to deepen industrialisation and build regional value chains.

“Every raw mineral exported without beneficiation represents value that has left our shores. Every product imported that could competitively be manufactured here represents jobs that could have been created in our communities,” he said.

Priorities

He outlined five priorities for the decade ahead:

Industrialisation and value chains – processing minerals and agricultural commodities within the region.

Infrastructure investment – roads, railways, ports, and cross‑border water systems.

Energy, water and digital security – expanding electricity generation, safe water access, and affordable connectivity.

Climate‑resilient food systems – boosting agricultural productivity and reserves.

Leveraging the African Continental Free Trade Area – removing barriers to trade and harmonising standards.

Integration

Ramaphosa emphasised that regional integration must be visible in people’s daily lives.

“Our communiqués must become construction sites, factories, power lines, water systems, laboratories, businesses, and jobs,” he said.

Peace and security

On peace and security, he warned that development cannot succeed without stability.

“Peace without development is fragile. Development without peace is impossible. We must resolve differences through dialogue, uphold our shared democratic principles and act collectively wherever the peace and stability of our region are threatened,” he said.

Symbolism of Durban

Closing his address, Ramaphosa invoked Durban’s symbolism as the birthplace of the AU.

“Let eThekwini, the city in which the African Union was launched, become the place where SADC renewed its determination to build a truly integrated regional economy.

“Let us turn our borders into bridges. Let us turn our resources into industries. Let us turn our youthful population into a powerful demographic dividend,” he declared.

With that, he officially opened the 46th Ordinary Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government, urging leaders to move beyond declarations and deliver tangible progress.