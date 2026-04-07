Ramaphosa to receive US envoy Brent Bozell’s credentials

Bozell's accreditation comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will receive Letters of Credence from Heads of Mission-Designate from several countries, including US Ambassador-designate Leo Brent Bozell, a move that may signal an easing of tensions between the two countries.
The Credentials Ceremony will be held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 April 2026.
Strained relations
Bozell’s accreditation comes against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa, tensions that have persisted since President Donald Trump returned to office.
Bozell was nominated by the US president in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.
Démarche
Last month, Bozell was issued a démarche order over remarks on South Africa’s current policy trajectories.
Bozell said that South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies shaped perceptions among investors and the broader international community.
He made special mention of the ‘Kill the Boer’ chant, declaring it hate speech, and saying he “didn’t care” about the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the matter.
ALSO READ: Brent Bozell III vows to boost ties between US and South Africa (VIDEO)
US aid
The deterioration of relations between Pretoria and the US escalated after Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.
South Africa has not had an ambassador in Washington since the Trump administration expelled Ebrahim Rasool in March 2025, declaring him persona non grata and giving him just a week to leave the US over his comments about the administration.
White genocide
The Trump administration has also repeatedly accused South Africa of conducting what it has termed a “white genocide” against Afrikaners – claims strongly rejected by the South African government.
Further signalling the diplomatic rift, the US largely abstained from participating in G20 activities hosted by South Africa this year.
Trump has also publicly stated that South Africa would not be welcome in the US for G20-related events scheduled for 2026.
Other countries
President Ramaphosa will also receive Heads of Mission-Designate from the following countries:
- Angola
- Barbados
- Cuba
- Denmark
- Haiti
- Hellenic Republic
- Hungary
- Lebanon
- Malaysia
- Mauritius
- Mozambique
- Namibia
- Niger
- Norway
- Philippines
- Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic
- Ukraine
- Zimbabwe
ALSO READ: US ambassador apologises for ‘undiplomatic’ remarks about SA
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