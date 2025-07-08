Ramaphosa urged to act fast amid explosive Saps feud

Police credibility at risk as experts call for full probe into corruption and political interference allegations within Saps leadership.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must take immediate action after the scandal that rocked the SA Police Service (Saps), with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu exchanging verbal blows.

Mkhwanazi’s allegations against Mchunu – that he could be linked to crime syndicates and corruption – if true, have far-reaching implications on the effectiveness of the Saps, said parliament’s police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron.

“The president needs to lead by outlining a process to investigate the allegations and restore the credibility of the Saps,” he said.

‘Ramaphosa must act quickly’ – Cameron

Ramaphosa on Sunday called the feud a “grave national security concern”.

He will need to act quickly when he returns from the Brics summit in Brazil, Cameron said.

“The committee has long highlighted concerns over the rot within the police which impacts its ability to investigate acts of crime and bring the worrying crime statistics down.

“The allegations are worrying because they lay bare the strained working relationship among senior officers in the Saps.

“If those saddled with the responsibility to drive strategies to combat crime are not working in tandem, the entire organisation will not achieve shared goals,” Cameron said.

Long history of political killings in KZN

There was a long history of political killings and rumours of hit squads in KZN, starting in the early ’80s, Anthony Minnaar of the University of Limpopo said.

“I researched political violence in the early ’90s, inter alia, for the Goldstone commission on the hostel violence at the time.

“It subsided somewhat after the 1994 elections when the IFP was governing the province but when they lost power to the ANC, regular assassinations of local political leaders on both sides occurred as political contestation heated up.

“That was why the special unit was started in the first place. Whether they have been closed down for political reasons is unclear since political power murders have continued,” Minnaar said.

“The existing cases should still be prosecuted as murders if they have identified any suspects.

Existing cases should be prosecuted

“I think the ‘difficult’ murders might well be assigned to a special unit of experienced detectives – that’s what I would recommend the minister do.”

Rural criminologist Witness Maluleke said no-one seemed to take responsibility for the allegations.

“Validate them for immediate actions to be taken against all the alleged perpetrators, despite their positions. This could restore confidence in the Saps,” said Maluleke.

“The ongoing displays of rotten Saps management were worrying, as officials with lower ranks, lacking role models with integrity, morals and ethics, also become rotten apples.

“No stone should be left unturned. The truth should be communicated to South African citizens, without fear or favour. The Saps is in deeper trouble than ever.”

Allegations of this nature are dangerous

Criminal law expert Cornelia van Graan said allegations of this nature are dangerous, even if unfounded.

“It can put the entire policing and justice system in jeopardy. Trust in the police is already low and any such allegations must be dealt with and investigated.”

