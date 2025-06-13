‘This is a catastrophic disaster’: Ramaphosa visits devastated families after deadly EC floods

President Ramaphosa calls the Eastern Cape floods a “catastrophic disaster” and pledges urgent relief for affected communities.

President Cyril Ramaphosa labelled the deadly Eastern Cape floods a “catastrophic disaster” as he visited devastated families and pledged urgent government support for affected communities.

The president visited areas in the Eastern Cape affected by floods, following a rise in casualties and significant damage to infrastructure due to this week’s severe weather conditions, which have resulted in nearly 80 fatalities.

“This is a catastrophic disaster for us, which is caused by climate change because we are not used to floods during winter,” Ramaphosa told the Mthatha community.

“During winter, we expect the cold here in the Eastern Cape, but now we are confronting floods. This goes to show the severity of the issue of climate change.”

Ramaphosa visited eFeta Bridge in Mthatha, where floods swept away a scholar transport bus after heavy rains caused the bridge to collapse on Tuesday.

Rising water swept away six of the 10 pupils on board. The driver and his assistant were also declared dead. Four children are still missing.

He was accompanied by Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Velenkosini Hlabisa, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, District Mayor of O.R. Tambo Municipality Mesuli Ngqondwana and Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of the Gift of the Givers Foundation.

An Eastern Cape Emergency Medical Services (EMS) official told Ramaphosa that when the rescue team responded to the early-morning call, they arrived to find floodwaters surging higher than the nearby houses.

Hlabisa told Ramaphosa that the driver initially crossed the bridge to collect the schoolchildren, and because he had already crossed, he thought he could safely cross again.

“He tried, but when he was in the middle, the engine switched off. When he tried to start it, it couldn’t start, and then it got swept away,” the minister told the president.

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi also informed the president of the tragic experience of a Limpopo-based woman, Ongezwa Ntlabathi, who lost her mother and two little children in the floods, and her eldest child is still missing.

“We are sorry because it is very painful to lose your child or your parent. I am here because it’s not usual for so many people to die at the same time,” Ramaphosa said.

The government has declared a state of disaster in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State. The classification makes it possible for the government to support the impacted provinces with an integrated response.

Ramaphosa called for a national day of mourning to honour those who lost their lives.

Meanwhile, the provincial governments continue to lead coordinated and intensive response and recovery efforts following the devastating weather conditions.

He pledged that the government would act swiftly to support affected families and said officials would assess the kind of help required. He also urged the affected families to be patient as the government works to provide assistance.

The president also warned citizens about building homes in riverplains, which puts them in danger. However, he noted that the government would first prioritise laying the deceased to rest before proceeding with recovery plans.

“We want you to know that just as the government has responded as quickly as possible, we will continue to give you the support and the assistance that is required so that your sorrow must not be deepened beyond what you are experiencing now,” he said.

