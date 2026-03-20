Ramaphosa vows to implement ‘action plan’ on State Capture and Madlanga Commission recommendations

Ramaphosa said government is reforming the country's criminal justice system to restore public trust.

As explosive revelations implicating police officers and politicians at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry are unearthed, President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed to implement the government’s action plan on the recommendations of the State Capture Commission and undertake the corrective measures that may arise from the Madlanga Commission.

‘Time of hope’

Speaking at a media event on Thursday, the president outlined a “time of hope and promise for South Africa,” focusing on the economy, investment, jobs, the current water crisis, the country’s national debt and corruption, which is under the spotlight.

Ramaphosa said this summit brings together South Africans to share ideas and to forge solutions to challenges the country is facing.

“That is why we have embarked on a National Dialogue, to create a platform for South Africans from every part of our society to talk, to reinforce our common values and aspirations, and to chart a way forward for our country.”

Criminal Justice System

Ramaphosa said the government is reforming the country’s criminal justice system to restore public trust and equip law enforcement agencies to deal with organised crime and corruption.

“Pervasive crime breeds fear and mistrust. It has both a devastating human cost and a direct economic impact. It increases the cost of doing business and discourages businesses from investing. That is why rebuilding our criminal justice system is as important for jobs as any employment programme, Ramaphosa said.

“We will complete the implementation of our action plan on the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, and undertake the corrective measures that may arise from the work of the Madlanga Commission,” Ramaphosa said.

“We are focused on strengthening the Hawks, NPA and the SIU to bring perpetrators to justice, to recover stolen funds and to end impunity, and we are advancing reforms to professionalise our public service and protect it from political interference,” Ramaphosa said.

State Capture report

In July 2025, Ramaphosa rejected claims that the recommendation made by the State Capture Commission had been swept under the carpet after former Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed the pain he had to endure to swear in corrupt Cabinet ministers who had serious state capture findings against them.

Zondo said that more than 30 years after democracy, corruption has reached crippling levels as the NPA comes under scrutiny, with concerns and questions raised about its handling of state capture-related cases.

The Presidency released the latest progress report on the implementation of actions arising from Ramaphosa’s response to the recommendations of the State Capture Commission, showing significant progress across both accountability measures and institutional reforms.

Madlanga Commission

As more explosive revelations are revealed at the Madlanga Commission, Ramaphosa earlier this month gave the commission of inquiry five more months to complete its work.

Chaired by former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the inquiry has been tasked to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The commission delivered its interim report to Ramaphosa on 17 December, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September 2025.

In its interim report, the commission referred a number of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and suspension of individuals.

The president said no one implicated in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry into alleged criminality, political interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System will be shielded.

Ramaphosa established the Madlanga commission following allegations by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Middle East crisis

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa said the conflict in the Middle East also looks set to exact a heavy toll on the economies of the world, increasing energy costs, disrupting supply chains, raising the cost of living and lowering growth prospects.

“It is therefore essential that we proceed with urgency to drive the reform and transformation of our economy while identifying the measures we need to take to mitigate the effects of the conflict.

“There is no doubt that we have wind in our sails. It is up to all of us now, as South Africans, as one people with a shared future, to take our country to new heights,” the president said.

Ramaphosa called on the media to be part of “informing, empowering and mobilising society to realise the promise of our Constitution and the potential of our people.”