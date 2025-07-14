Major Rand Water maintenance to kick off from Tuesday: Here’s who will be affected

The Rand Water maintenance operation will span three full days.

Major water maintenance work will begin on Tuesday, affecting thousands of Johannesburg residents across dozens of suburbs for three days.

The planned maintenance by Rand Water is scheduled to run from 15-18 July.

Rand Water pipeline repairs

The utility said the pipeline repairs will significantly impact the Palmiet System during the maintenance period, affecting the Alexander Park Reservoir and South Hills Tower.

The maintenance work will result in reduced pumping capacity for the entire duration, affecting water supply to multiple areas across the city.

Alexander Park reservoir areas face reduced supply

Residents in areas serviced by the Alexander Park Reservoir will experience reduced water pressure and potential outages during the maintenance period.

The affected areas include:

South Kensington,

Kensington Extensions 4, 7, 10, 12, and 13, as well as

Malvern 1,

Bezuidenhout

Valley,

Bruma,

Elcedes,

Cleveden,

De Wetshof,

George Goch,

Oospoort,

The Gabels, and

Wychwood.

Additional suburbs that will be impacted include:

Benrose Extensions 8 and 12,

Cleverland,

Denver,

Heriotdale Extension 12, and

Jeppestown.

South Hills tower service areas also affected

The South Hills Tower, which serves the southern parts of Johannesburg, will also experience reduced pumping capacity during the maintenance window.

Areas dependent on this infrastructure include:

Risana,

South Hills,

Tulisa Park,

Linmeyer,

Steeledale,

The Hills,

Oakdene,

Rosettenville, and

Klipriviersberg Estate South Hills.

Three-day maintenance window

The comprehensive maintenance operation will span three full days, with pumping capacity reduced across all affected systems throughout the entire period.

Residents in the impacted areas are advised to prepare for potential water shortages and store water in advance of the maintenance work beginning tomorrow.

