Reddam House Waterfall pupils make national netball squads

Weyers and Scott earned provincial honours earlier this year and impressed selectors during the national inter-provincials in Cape Town

Reddam House Waterfall is celebrating a sporting milestone after three of its pupils were selected for South African netball squads, marking the first time the school has achieved a national triple call-up.

Goal shooter and goal attack Nicole Weyers and goal defence Imitha Mdaka along with 16-year-old Refentse Scott, goalkeeper, have been rewarded for years of hard work, determination and standout performances on the court.

Weyers and Scott were named in the South African U19 mixed indoor training squad, which will be narrowed down to 12 players ahead of the 2026 Indoor Netball World Cup.

Meanwhile, Mdaka, has been selected for the U16 outdoor national team to represent South Africa at the Cossasa Games in Eswatini later this month.

Executive head of Reddam House Waterfall Quinton Pascoe praised the achievements as a school first.

“Having three South African athletes in one cohort is a ringing endorsement of the depth of our netball programme,” he said.

“Nicole, Refentse and Imitha are hard working, passionate and humble. They lead by example on and off the court and we could not be prouder.”

The road to national honours

Indoor netball, played on a fully enclosed court, demands relentless pace and skill.

Despite the school not yet offering indoor netball, Weyers and Scott earned provincial honours earlier this year and impressed the selectors during the national interprovincials in Cape Town, booking their places in the U19 squad.

Mdaka’s selection came after standing out at the outdoor provincial trials, where more than 280 players competed for just 12 spots. Her callup to the SA U16 side is a testament to her persistence and talent.

Pupils share their joy

For the three athletes, the news still feels surreal.

“It honestly didn’t feel real at all,” Weyers said. “When I heard my name, I was so excited I started crying, but at the same time I felt relief knowing I’d done it.”

Mdaka described her selection as a lifelong dream fulfilled.

“This achievement means the world to me. It’s been my goal since Grade 6 to represent not just my family but my country in the sport I love,” she said.

Scott echoed the sentiment, adding: “I feel honoured and grateful to be selected. It’s even more special knowing how many brilliant players were competing.”

Inspiring the next generation

All three credit their families, teammates and coaches for guiding their journey. With parents who represented South Africa in sport, Weyers and Scott say they draw inspiration from home.

Mdaka added: “My mom played for the Spar Proteas and my dad for the Springboks. Their achievements motivate me every day to follow in their footsteps.”

The trio also offered advice to younger players. “Trust yourself, focus on the basics, and play your heart out,” said Mdaka.

Looking ahead, all three have their sights set on the Telekom Netball League and ultimately the Spar Proteas.

