Review of Sassa grants bite as 70 000 payments are suspended

The review of Sassa grants is aimed at ensuring only eligible beneficiaries are paid

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has suspended about 70 000 social grants so far as it undergoes a review process.

This was after beneficiaries failed to comply with review and life-certification requirements. It is part of a nationwide effort to tighten controls and protect the integrity of the social assistance system.

Providing an update in Cape Town on Thursday, 5 February 2026, Sassa CEO Themba Matlou said the suspensions formed part of a broader social grant review process.

This process is aimed at ensuring grants are paid only to eligible beneficiaries.

“This grant review process continues to guard against the wasteful use of government resources in line with the already pressured government fiscus,” Matlou said.

70 000 grants suspended after missed reviews

Sassa confirmed that for the 2025/2026 financial year, the agency planned to conduct 420 000 social grant reviews.

By the third quarter, nearly 400 000 beneficiaries had already been notified to present themselves for review.

To date, approximately 240 000 grants have been reviewed, while around 70 000 grants were suspended because beneficiaries failed to complete the required review process.

“We must appreciate the cooperation of all affected beneficiaries who understood this process and came forward to review their social grant,” Matlou said.

Sassa said the review process is already saving the government about R44 million per month, translating to approximately R500 million a year.

“These efforts are aimed at preserving the sustainability of the social assistance system and ensuring that support reaches those who need it most,” Matlou said.

Data matching flags ineligible recipients

The agency has strengthened partnerships with credit bureaus, banks, Sars, Nsfas and other institutions to identify beneficiaries who may no longer qualify for grants.

Through income-verification testing with Sars, Sassa identified 495 296 recipients who appeared to exceed income thresholds and required further assessment. Most of these beneficiaries have already been notified to present themselves for verification.

A further 162 574 beneficiaries were flagged through data matching with Nsfas and other entities, while 291 581 individuals were identified through various government payroll systems.

“Beneficiaries identified through this process are required to present themselves for review and disclosure. Failure to comply may result in grant suspension,” Sassa said.

Clear process before grants lapse

Sassa emphasised that grants are not cancelled immediately when reviews are missed.

“The regulations are very clear that we offer you 90 days before the grant lapses,” Matlou said.

Sassa executive manager Brenton van Vrede explained that beneficiaries receive several notices before a grant is cancelled.

“We first give you one month to conduct a review. If you fail, we issue another notice warning of suspension, followed by a final notice before cancellation,” Van Vrede said.

He added that beneficiaries can still have suspended grants reinstated if they come forward within the legislated period.

Technology and life certification rolled out

Despite operational pressures, Sassa said it had made progress in modernising the grants system to prevent fraud and reduce congestion at local offices.

Interventions include compulsory biometric enrolment for all new applications, targeted life certification and the review of high-risk beneficiary groups.

Sassa has also introduced a self-service portal that allows beneficiaries to complete life certification remotely.

“Going forward, Sassa will progressively make the social grant review process available through self-service platforms to improve accessibility, efficiency and convenience,” Matlou said.

Reviews driven by law and Treasury

Sassa stressed that grant reviews are not discretionary but are required by law. In terms of Regulation 30 and Section 14(5) of the Social Assistance Act, 2004, beneficiaries must regularly confirm their continued eligibility and report any material changes in their circumstances.

National Treasury is closely monitoring the review process after setting conditions for its accelerated implementation. These include income verification, biometric checks, inter-agency data cross-referencing and quarterly reporting.

