Rhino relocation: 10 giants successfully moved from South Africa to Mozambique

South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, hailed the rhino relocation as a significant conservation success.

New home: A rhino is released in Zinave’s inner sanctuary, which is protected using high-tech security against potential poachers. No rhinos have been lost since the first batch was translocated from South Africa in 2022, with 47 now relocated here. Supplied/Peace Parks Foundation

Ten critically endangered black rhinos have been successfully transported from South Africa to Zinave National Park in Mozambique this week.

This marks a crucial milestone in efforts to restore the species to areas where it became locally extinct five decades ago.

The translocation brings the total number of rhinos at the park to 47, establishing what conservationists hope will become a viable breeding population.

The initiative represents a collaborative effort between South Africa’s Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Mozambique’s National Administration for Conservation Areas (ANAC), and Peace Parks Foundation, with funding provided by the United Kingdom’s People’s Postcode Lottery.

The five male and five female rhinos were donated by the South African provincial conservation entity as part of an ambitious rewilding program that has already seen 2,550 animals of 16 different species relocated to create Mozambique’s first ‘big five’ national park.

Building a foundation population

The recent translocation builds upon previous conservation efforts that began in 2022 with the longest road transfer of rhinos ever undertaken.

Since then, 37 rhinos have been successfully introduced to Zinave National Park and are reportedly thriving in their new environment.

The addition of these ten animals is designed to strengthen genetic diversity and increase the chances of establishing a sustainable breeding population.

Peace Parks Foundation specifically approached Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife to secure additional black rhinos for this purpose.

The foundation stated that the animals were sourced from Ithala Game Reserve and Ezemvelo’s Black Rhino Range Expansion Project before being temporarily housed at Hluhluwe iMfolozi Park in specially prepared holding facilities.

This careful preparation process ensured the animals were ready for the demanding 48-hour journey to their new home.

ALSO READ: SA is in the forefront of saving rhinos from poaching

Government support and international collaboration

South African Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, hailed the achievement as a significant conservation success.

“We congratulate the Government of Mozambique and its co-management partner, Peace Parks Foundation, on achieving this important milestone,” George stated.

“Establishing new founder populations is one of many critical interventions to secure the future of these species.”

The minister emphasised South Africa’s evolving role in continental rhino conservation, explaining that “South Africa’s successes in rhino conservation and the implementation of anti-poaching and anti-trafficking efforts have stabilised its rhino populations, thereby placing the country in a position as a source of rhino for range states in Africa which have either lost many or all of their rhino and wish to re-establish populations or augment current populations, as is the case with this translocation.”

George also confirmed that “the export and import of these valuable black rhinos have been done in compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora’s legislation of both countries.”

ALSO READ: Illegal side hustle gone wrong: Teens try to sell R20k python for R2k

Mozambican leadership and vision

According to the Peace Parks Foundation, Pejul Calenga, Director General of ANAC, expressed gratitude for the international partnership that made the translocation possible.

“For the year 2025, this will be the first translocation of rhinos to our country, and we are pleased with this process,” Calenga said.

“We thank the South African Government and all partners involved. We would like to take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to protecting Mozambique’s conservation areas and to invite all friends of conservation, as well as tourists, to visit our country.”

The translocation aligns with Mozambique’s broader conservation strategy to restore biodiversity and establish the country as a significant wildlife tourism destination.

Zinave National Park’s designation as the nation’s only ‘big five’ park represents a major achievement in this regard.

ALSO READ: PICTURES: Funniest photos so far in 2025 Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards

Operational excellence and compliance

The foundation acknowledged the complex logistics of moving large, endangered animals across international borders required meticulous planning and regulatory compliance.

According to the foundation, Sihle Mkhize, CEO of Ezemvelo, highlighted the organisation’s expertise in this area.

“The journey to the recent successful translocation began in 2024 when Ezemvelo’s renowned Game Capture Unit expertly captured the rhinos selected for the translocation,” Mkhize explained.

“The animals selected from various game reserves were given the highest level of care whilst kept in holding bomas awaiting favourable conditions for the road transfer. We are proud to have once again translocated healthy and well-cared-for animals, continuing our proud tradition. This accomplishment reaffirms our enduring commitment to secure a future for rhinos in Africa.”

Management Inspectors from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, working alongside Border Management Authority officials, claimed to have ensured full compliance with international wildlife trade regulations.

These officials verified that microchip numbers implanted in each rhino matched those specified in the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species permits, maintaining the strict chain of custody required for such valuable animals.

ALSO READ: Rhino whisperer fights poaching with drone campaign

Environmental impact and climate benefits

The translocation was made possible through substantial financial support from the UK People’s Postcode Lottery.

“In 2023, Peace Parks received a funding award of £800,000, raised by players of the UK People’s Postcode Lottery towards the translocation of ten more black rhinos to Zinave, which enabled this critical next phase in rhino rewilding,” the foundation explained.

Beyond species conservation, the rhino reintroduction serves broader environmental objectives.

The restoration of natural ecosystems through wildlife reintroduction is recognised as one of the most effective tools for climate change mitigation.

These restored ecosystems function as carbon sinks, potentially increasing global carbon uptake by up to 12 times compared to degraded landscapes.

The success of the Zinave initiative demonstrates how targeted conservation efforts can yield multiple benefits, from biodiversity restoration to climate action and economic development through tourism.

As these rhinos establish themselves in their ancestral habitat, they represent both a conservation victory and a symbol of international cooperation in addressing environmental challenges.

READ NEXT: 70 South African white rhinos to be relocated to Rwanda