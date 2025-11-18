G20 Summit security measures could cause delays towards OR Tambo Airport: These are the route closures

Several key access routes will be affected by the temporary measures.

Motorists and passengers travelling to OR Tambo International Airport have been warned to expect significant road closures and access changes during the G20 Leaders Summit, with key routes set to be affected from Tuesday.

The Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) announced temporary security measures, assuring travellers that flight operations will continue without disruption.

The airport authority emphasised that passengers can expect their travel plans to proceed smoothly despite the security arrangements.

“No delays or disruptions to flight operations are expected. All scheduled flights will operate as normal,” Acsa stated on Monday.

Road closures take effect Tuesday

According to Acsa, the changes, which come into effect on Tuesday, 18 November 2025, are designed to meet security protocols and event requirements for the international summit.

Cargo Road will be completely closed during the summit period, with access restricted to a single alternative route. According to Acsa, entry “will only be available via Voortrekker Road up to the SAA Cargo area.”

The main Arrivals Road will also be shut down, forcing a significant rerouting of passenger traffic.

“All vehicles will be rerouted to Parkade 2 North and South for passenger drop-off and pick-up,” the airport operator confirmed.

Additionally, the short-term parking facility commonly referred to as the Piazza will be completely inaccessible to motorists throughout the duration of the summit.

Apology issued to travellers

Acsa acknowledged the inconvenience the security measures would cause airport users.

“We apologise for any inconvenience these temporary closures may cause and sincerely thank all airport users for their patience and understanding during this period,” the organisation said.

Passengers and those travelling to the airport have been advised to monitor real-time updates through official channels.

Acsa directed users to check the Acsa App and the organisation’s social media platforms for the latest information on access routes and any further changes to the arrangements.

