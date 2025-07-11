RTMC CEO suspended amid misconduct probe

RTMC CEO’s suspension comes after reports of irregular expenditure and a R3.9m bonus triggered governance concerns.

Advocate Makhosini Msibi (RTMC CEO) during the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) launch of a ground breaking public-private-partnership with WeBuyCars at WeBuyCars Dome on August 22, 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi)

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) board has suspended CEO Adv. Makhosini Msibi for 30 days after allegations of financial misconduct and governance lapses surfaced.

The Department of Transport announced on Friday that Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa was informed of Msibi’s precautionary suspension by the RTMC board of directors following a board meeting on 13 June.

Msibi’s suspension took effect on 1 July 2025. He will remain suspended for 30 days with the possibility of an extension to 60 days or longer if necessary.

RTMC CEO suspended following whistleblower claims

“In its letter to the ministry, the board indicated that it took this decision following whistleblowing allegations of financial misconduct, irregular expenditure and governance failures at the entity,” the department said.

“Based on the seriousness of the allegations, the board has taken a decision to institute a forensic investigation into these allegations.”

Refilwe Mongale has been appointed as interim CEO until further notice to ensure continuity and stability with the corporation while the forensic investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Corrupt KZN driving licence duo convicted

“It’s quite a lot of allegations that have been made, but I suppose the board is moving on the basis of presumption of innocence [until] proven guilty,” department spokesperson Collen Msibi said in an interview with eNCA.

The board appointed Msibi as CEO in 2003 and, last year, awarded him a R3.9 million performance bonus.

The spokesperson confirmed that the bonus was one of the issues under scrutiny.

R3.9m bonus under scrutiny

“I suppose the board will have to look into that and also the issue of governance. It also relates to how the board managed to oversee all this under their watch,” he said.

He added that Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy is focusing on clean governance, and she is supportive of investigations that lead to this outcome.

“We also don’t want to judge people that they are already guilty when the investigations are not even completed,” the spokesperson said.

NOW READ: 13 killed, scores injured in Mpumalanga and KZN accidents