SA and Brazil cement partnership as Lamola calls democracy 'a work in progress '

Lamola invoked Paulo Freire's words that 'freedom is acquired through struggle, not by gift.'

South Africa has reaffirmed its strategic partnership with Brazil, with International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola declaring the alliance “a dependable anchor in a turbulent world.”

Lamola delivered the opening remarks at the Eighth Session of the South Africa-Brazil Joint Commission in Pretoria on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, which he co-chaired with Brazil’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira.

Democratic journeys

Welcoming Vieira, Lamola said the meeting underscored both nations’ shared democratic journeys and their determination to expand trade, investment and cooperation across key sectors.

“Our histories remind us that democracy is always a work in progress,” Lamola stressed. “Democratic victories are never permanent. They survive through vigilance, strong institutions and the active participation of citizens.”

Freedom

Marking 30 years of South Africa’s democratic Constitution and 70 years since the Women’s March of 1956, Lamola invoked Paulo Freire’s words: “Freedom is acquired through struggle, not by gift.”

“Brazil’s solidarity was integral to our liberation. We will never forget that Brazilians stood with us until South Africa was truly free.”

Economic ties

Economic ties remain central to the partnership. Brazil is South Africa’s largest trading partner in Latin America, with bilateral trade reaching $2 billion in 2025.

“South Africa offers Brazilian companies a gateway into Africa’s 1.4 billion‑strong market, while Brazil provides us with an entry point into Latin America and the Caribbean. This partnership must fulfil its true promise,” Lamola noted.

Tourism

He highlighted progress in tourism, agriculture, education, mining, and technology, as well as plans to conclude an investment promotion agreement.

Nearly 65 000 Brazilians visited South Africa in 2025, with Lamola attributing the recovery towards pre-pandemic levels partly to the bilateral 90-day visa agreement and the expansion of direct flights between South Africa and São Paulo.

The Joint Commission follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State Visit to Brazil in March, during which the two countries reaffirmed their Strategic Partnership.

Lamola said the relationship was rooted not only in contemporary political and economic interests but also in a shared history of struggle against colonialism, slavery and racial exclusion.

Global issues

On global issues, Lamola said both countries were “bridge builders between the North and South,” pushing for reforms to global governance and financial systems.

He warned against debt burdens that force nations to spend more on repayments than on health and education.

“We cannot accept a world where classrooms and hospitals are sacrificed to service debt. Together, Brazil and South Africa are advancing concrete reforms that put inequality at the centre of the global agenda.”

Cooperation

Lamola emphasised cooperation on critical minerals for a green future, urging a model that powers industrialisation and prosperity in the Global South.

“We must break old patterns of extraction,” he said. “The minerals that power a green future must also power skills, technology and prosperity in our own societies.”

Elections

As Brazil approaches elections, Lamola expressed confidence in its democratic resilience.

“We wish the people of Brazil well. South Africa is proud to have in Brazil a dependable ally and co‑creator of a just, democratic and equitable world.”

The Eighth Session of the South Africa-Brazil Joint Commission will assess progress in existing areas of cooperation and identify new opportunities to deepen the Strategic Partnership.