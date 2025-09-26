SA calls on international community to ensure safe passage of Global Sumud Flotilla [VIDEO]

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of late former president Nelson Mandela, who is on board the flotilla called for international action.

South Africa has called on the international community to intensify its efforts to ensure the safe passage of the Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian activists from several countries, including South Africa, to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, a convoy of 50 vessels, came under attack while en route to the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli attack

Italy and Spain decided this week to dispatch naval vessels to assist the Global Sumud Flotilla

The unprecedented move to support a flotilla headed towards the Palestinian enclave comes after repeated attacks against the Sumud Flotilla, including a drone attack early on Wednesday, according to Al Jazeera.

The Global Sumud Flotilla has said it expects an “imminent” Israeli attack now that it is nearing Gaza.

Israel has said it will “not allow any vessel to enter the active combat zone” and breach its naval blockade of Gaza.

Safe passage

Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Pretoria reiterates its call for the safe passage of the Global Sumud Flotilla, aimed at delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza Strip and raising awareness about the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people and the need to stop the war in the enclave.

“The government commends with appreciation the efforts of the 23 South African citizens aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla. We further extend our gratitude to the governments that have facilitated the flotilla’s safe passage amid complex circumstances.

“South Africa calls upon the international community to intensify its efforts to ensure the flotilla’s unimpeded and safe passage.

“It is imperative that the norms of international law and international humanitarian law are upheld, and that all parties respect their obligations to protect civilian lives and humanitarian missions,” Phiri said.

Mandla Mandela, the grandson of the late former president Nelson Mandela, is on board the flotilla and called for international action.

Global Sumud Flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla is a multinational civilian-led mission of more than 500 doctors, lawyers, parliamentarians, unionists, and human rights defenders delivering medical aid and food to Gaza’s besieged population.

More than 500 activists from 44 countries, including a delegation from South Africa, are on board the 50 vessels.

