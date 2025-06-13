SA Human Rights Commission welcomes Cabinet ban on Terbufos

It follows incidents in 2024 where a number of children died in Naledi in Soweto after eating snacks bought from spaza shops.

The Cabinet’s decision to ban Terbufos pesticide is a historic milestone in the realisation of critical socio-economic rights, says the South African Human Rights Commision (SAHRC).

The Cabinet has approved the ban on the import of Terbufos, commonly known as Galiphirimi, into the country.

Terbufos

This was announced by Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Parliament on Thursday.

The banning of Terbufos follows incidents in the country in 2024, when a number of children died in Naledi in Soweto after consuming toxic snacks bought from spaza shops.

Ban

More than 20 children died in Gauteng in 2024 in incidents believed to be linked to spaza shops and illegally sold pesticides.

“The Cabinet has approved the ban of Terbufos and the import of this chemical compound into South Africa. Terbufos, classified as an organophosphate, is commonly used as an insecticide and pesticide in the farming community,” Ntshavheni said.

“The ban will be accompanied by a suite of enforcement measures, while broader consultations are underway to identify safer alternatives in order to safeguard food security and support farmers.”

Parliament

In February, the SAHRC lobbied parliament’s portfolio committee on agriculture to urge an immediate ban on harmful pesticides, including Terbufos.

In its presentation to Parliament, the SAHRC strongly advocated for a national ban on Terbufos and called for a shift towards regenerative agriculture and enhanced government action to protect public health.

Despite a public outcry and a promised crackdown on Terbufos, it is still allegedly being sold in spaza shops

Food system

SAHRC spokesperson Wisani Baloyi said the Cabinet’s decision reflects an emerging shift towards a people-centred food system.

“This is where communities are empowered to determine their own approaches to production, markets, ecology and culture aligned with principles of social, economic and environmental justice.

“The SAHRC continues to share its heartfelt condolences with the families who lost their children in Naledi, Soweto, and in other parts of the country due to pesticide-related illnesses linked to Terbufos,” Baloyi said.

It’s not clear yet when the ban on Terbufos will come into effect.

