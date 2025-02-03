SA among nine countries in Hague Group to support Palestinians

The group said it is grieving the lives, livelihoods, communities and cultural heritage lost due to Israel’s 'genocidal actions' in Gaza

Nine countries, including South Africa, have formed the “Hague Group” to defend Palestinian rights.

Representatives from South Africa, Malaysia, Namibia, Colombia, Bolivia, Chile, Senegal, Honduras, and Belize met on Friday in The Hague.

They were hosted by Progressive International, an international political organisation, to coordinate legal, diplomatic and economic measures against Israel’s violations of international law.

By coordinating legal, economic and diplomatic measures, the Hague Group aims to disrupt the systems that enable violations of international law and hold violators accountable.

‘Turning point’

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ronald Lamola said the Hague Group’s formation marks a “turning point in the global response to exceptionalism and the broader erosion of international law.”

“Our actions are not punitive – they are preventative, designed to ensure compliance with international law and protect the vulnerable. It sends a clear message: no nation is above the law, and no crime will go unanswered.”

‘Born of necessity’

Varsha Gandikota-Nellutla, Co-General Coordinator of Progressive International, said, “The Hague Group is born of necessity.”

“In a world where powerful nations act with impunity, we must stand together to defend the principles of justice, equality, and human rights.”

Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, added that Israel’s violations “go beyond the mass murder and persecution of Palestinians.”

“They strike at the foundations of international law, which the global community has a duty to defend.”

‘Grieving’

The group said it is grieving the lives, livelihoods, communities and cultural heritage lost due to Israel’s genocidal actions in the Gaza Strip and the remainder of the Occupied Palestinian Territory against the Palestinian people.

It noted that it refused to “remain passive” in the face of such international crimes.

Yvonne Dausab, Namibia’s Minister of Justice, said the world cannot stand by and watch.

“We made a commitment more than 75 years ago that never again shall the world suffer atrocities. We cannot be and must not be selective about protecting lives regardless of who the victims are, all lives matter, Palestinian lives matter”.

Support

A statement declared the group’s intention to support the requests of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and, in the case of state parties, “comply with our obligations under the Rome Statute, with regard to the arrest warrants for Israeli officials and implement provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

The group also pointed out its wish to prevent the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel, in all cases where there is a clear risk that such arms and related items might be used to commit or facilitate violations of humanitarian law, international human rights law, or the prohibition on genocide.

“We will take further effective measures to end Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and remove obstacles to the realisation of the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including the right to their independent State of Palestine,” added the statement.

SA ICJ case

South Africa submitted an 84-page application at the ICJ on 29 December 2023, pleading with the court to find Israel guilty of suspected genocide and order it to, among other things, halt its invasion in Gaza.

Since launching the case at the ICJ, South Africa has approached the court four times, requesting interim measures to halt Israel’s attacks on the occupied territory.

Despite three orders being granted in South Africa’s favour this year, they have had little to no impact on all forms of Israel’s attacks on Palestinian life, essential services and the need for humanitarian aid.

Israel’s war has killed more than 47,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and injured more than 111,000 since October 7, 2023.

