SA once again fails to shift perceptions of corruption – report

A new report has revealed that South Africa has once again failed to shift perceptions of corruption, further highlighting weak political will and eroding public trust.

Anti-corruption movement Transparency International (TI) released its 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) on Tuesday, highlighting worsening corruption and a decline in global leadership.

Grim picture

The picture in South Africa is equally grim, with little to no progress over the last three years.

According to the report, the country’s stagnation is reflected in a score of 41 out of 100, despite some recent institutional and governance improvements.

Anti-corruption efforts

The score is below the global average of 42, despite a general decline globally for the first time in more than a decade.

“Corruption Watch (CW), as TI’s South African chapter, has been monitoring the country’s progress on the CPI for close to 14 years, reviewing each year’s results in the context of developments on the ground,” said executive director Lebogang Ramafoko.

“While the score has seldom given cause for celebration, remaining steadfastly below the 50 mark, the dip over the past two years to 41 is certainly cause for concern as it suggests that corruption is not being taken seriously enough by our leaders.”

Ramafoko notes: “It is time for governments and leaders to take decisive action in order to turn the tide

against corruption.

“TI calls for renewed political leadership on anti-corruption, the protection of civic space, with an end to

attacks on journalists, whistle-blowers and NGOs, and the closure of secrecy loopholes that allow corrupt

money to move across borders.”

Encouragement

According to the report, despite the disappointing result, there is still room for optimism.

“South Africa was removed from the FATF grey list in 2025 following consistent efforts from financial governance structures; the country hosted a successful G20 Summit; and corruption allegations within the criminal justice system are being investigated by two constitutionally supported processes, namely the Madlanga commission and the ad hoc committee of parliament.

“These developments relate to the important point that the CPI measures perceptions of corruption, not actual reports from the public, which means that sometimes recent developments are not always reflected in the report,” it read.

Inability of governments

The report also reveals that the inability of governments to act against corruption by introducing new laws or strengthening existing ones to combat it- and the more disturbing pattern of restricting freedoms of expression, association and assembly – makes it harder for civil society organisations and whistle-blowers to speak out against corruption freely and safely.

“When corrupt officials and politicians continue to abuse their power, the frequent result is poor quality services and fiscal crises, as public funds are mismanaged, contributing to enduring poverty, rising inequality and worsening living standards for millions of people.”

How does SA compare with the rest of Africa?

According to the report, corruption remains a serious problem in sub-Saharan Africa, the lowest-performing region, with an average of 32 out of 100.

Only four of 49 countries scored above 50; 10 have significantly worsened since 2012, and only 7 have improved over the same period.

The Seychelles comes out top again as the region’s highest scorer at 68, followed by Cabo Verde 62.

Botswana and Rwanda are both ranked at 58, while Mauritius is ranked at 48.

The lowest scorers include:

Sudan at 14

Eritrea at 13

Somalia and South Sudan at 9

South Africa ranks 12th on the regional table, having fallen out of the top 10 some years back.

Stagnant score

South Africa’s stagnant score is a warning that reforms alone are not enough. Transparency International and Corruption Watch urge decisive political leadership, stronger accountability institutions, and protection of civic space to restore public trust.

Without visible action against corruption, South Africa risks remaining trapped in a cycle of stagnation while its peers move ahead.

Ramaphosa

In 2022, President Cyril Ramaphosa stressed that the government is addressing the “insidious effects of corruption” laid bare in the State Capture Commission hearings.

He said state capture had a huge impact on the country.

“Several agencies, including the NPA’s Investigating Directorate, the Hawks, the Special Investigating Unit and the SIU Special Tribunal, are hard at work with investigations, prosecutions and the recovery of funds. In all these respects, there is still a long way to go, but important progress is being made, and results are being seen.

The president said the government was pursuing goals to improve the lives of South Africans at a time when the economy, along with those of many other countries, is confronting strong headwinds.

Click here for the full report

