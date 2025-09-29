SA re-elected to International Civil Aviation Organisation governing council

The election took place on Saturday during the ICAO general assembly in Montréal, Canada.

Minister of Transport Barbara Creecy has welcomed South Africa’s re-election to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Governing Council, calling it a strong endorsement of the country’s leadership in global aviation.

The election took place at the 42nd General Assembly in Montréal, Canada, which began on 23 September and is scheduled to end on 3 October 2025.

Re-election

South Africa was re-elected in Part II of the General Council, which is a category where member States receive higher representation at global forums that deal with civil aviation.

Creecy said the outcome reflects international confidence in South Africa’s aviation sector and reaffirms its role in championing Africa’s interests on the global stage.

“The re-election result reaffirms the mandate that South Africa has held since 2003 and demonstrates the confidence of Member States in the Republic and its ongoing contribution in shaping the global aviation agenda.”

SA’s instrumental role

Creecy’s spokesperson Collen Msibi said the minister added that “the re-election also reaffirms South Africa’s instrumental role in advancing ICAO’s agenda on safety, security, sustainability, and environmental matters, while ensuring that the African continent’s priorities remain firmly on the global stage.

Msibi said South Africa will serve alongside Egypt and Nigeria as Africa’s representatives on the council.

“Creecy said that the role and leadership of the African Civil Aviation Commission (AFCAC), the African Union’s specialised civil aviation agency, needed to be acknowledged as it was instrumental in placing Africa’s aviation priorities at the centre of ICAO’s agenda.”

Delegation

The South African delegation is led by Minister Creecy. Part of the delegation is the technical and legal experts from the South African Civil Aviation Authority; Airports Company South Africa; Air Traffic and Navigation Services; the Departments of Transport and Home Affairs, as well as representatives from the South African National Space Agency (SANSA) and the South African Weather Services (Saws).

